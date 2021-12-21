Watch now: Muhammad-Lankford leaves Illinois State football coaching staff

NORMAL – Ghaali Muhammad-Lankford, one of the Illinois State football team co-offensive coordinators the past two seasons, has left the Redbirds to become running backs coach at New Mexico State.

“It has always been a goal of mine after playing FBS football to get back to FBS coaching,” said Muhammad-Lankford Tuesday. “It’s continuing to climb the ladder so to speak.”

Muhammad-Lankford was the ISU receivers coach for three years before serving as co-offensive coordinator in the spring and fall seasons of 2021 with C.J. Irvin. Muhammad-Lankford also held the title of offensive associate head coach on head coach Brock Spack’s staff.

“I’ll have the opportunity to work with Coach Kill,” Muhammad-Lankford said of former Southern Illinois, Northern Illinois and Kansas State coach Jerry Kill. “Like Coach Spack, he is a well-respected legend in the profession I will have an opportunity to learn from.”

Muhammad-Lankford looks fondly at his time at ISU.

“Coach Spack has been unbelievable in terms of helping me continue to grow and develop as a coach,” he said. “I will definitely miss the people my wife and I had the opportunity to meet. I will miss everything about it. ISU has been good to my family and I.”

Spack called Muhammad-Lankford “an excellent young football coach. He did a great job. He was a tremendous mentor for our players and our staff. He’s a hard worker, a great person, a great family man. He worked hard in recruiting. He was the consummate worker.”

Spack is looking for a replacement “to help our passing game.” The ISU coach does not expect a quick hire and has yet to decide if a new coordinator will be brought in, if Irvin will continue in his present role or become the sole offensive coordinator.

“We’re going to take our time. The (coaching) market is crazy right now,” Spack said. “We have to let that settle down and see what’s out there and what’s available to us. We might not have somebody by the end of the next signing period (in early February).”

Spack recuperating

Spack is recovering at his Bloomington home from Dec. 15 reconstructive surgery on his right foot.

“Dr. (Bryce) Paschold did a good job. I’m very positive this will come out well,” Spack said Tuesday. “It bothered me for a long time. I was hoping to wait until after I was done coaching, but it was getting worse. It was affecting other joints in my body. I was miserable. I had to get it fixed.”

Spack had tore the plantar fascia in his foot during his playing days at Purdue in the early 1980s. Treatment allowed Spack to return to his linebacker duties but did not provide a long-term solution.

“They don’t do that procedure anymore. That and time caused my foot to go flat and my arch to fall,” said the ISU coach. “I had a lot of turf toe in my big toe. He (Paschold) had to reconstruct that big toe. They did a lot of things, put a lot of hardware in my foot."

Spack plans to return to work in January and looks forward to a pain free future.

“I’ll lay on my back for a couple weeks and go back to work,” he said. “I told the doctor all I want to do is walk normally again and not have any issues. I want to take long walks on the beach with my wife and not have any pain when I walk around on the football field.”

Spack became ISU's all-time leader in coaching victories this past season and is entering his 14th year with the Redbirds.

