Watch now: Mosley, Missouri State never trail in rolling past Illinois State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Isaiah Mosley scored 24 points despite sitting out most of the first half as Missouri State led from start to finish in routing Illinois State, 88-63, in a Missouri Valley Conference game Wednesday night at JQH Arena.

ISU, which dropped to 9-9 overall and 2-3 in the MVC, suffered its worst loss of the season. The Redbirds were led by Mark Freeman with 19 points and Howard Fleming Jr. with 10. Valley scoring leader Antonio Reeves was held to nine points, the first time this season he hasn't been in double figures.

Missouri State (14-6, 5-2) also received 17 points from Gaige Prim, while Ja'Monta Black had 14 and Donovan Clay 10. The Bears avenged a 79-74 overtime loss to ISU on Dec. 1 in Normal.

Mosley, who scored 108 points in the three previous games, picked up his second foul with 17 minutes left in the first half. But the Bears barely noticed as Black, who was Mosley's high school teammate in Columbia, Mo., took over.

Black made all five of his shots, including four outside the arc, in the first half. Missouri State shot 61.5% from the field in building a 10-point halftime lead.

Fleming scored 10 points to lead the Redbirds, who hit 44.1% from the field and 2 of 8 on 3-pointers in the first half.

Mosley got into the game to start the second half. His two quick baskets helped the Bears to a 52-36 lead with 17:02 left.

ISU's frustrations quickly began to show. Kendall Lewis drove inside to score, then picked up a technical foul. Mosley sank two free throws for a 58-38 lead.

The Bears' lead grew to 67-40 on Mosley's three-point play with 12:47 left as the rout was in full force. Missouri State's biggest lead was 74-45.

ISU faces Evansville at 6 p.m. Friday at Redbird Arena. The teams will play again Sunday in Evansville, Ind.

This story will be updated.

