Watch now: McCluskey pitches Valparaiso past Illinois State for first college win

NORMAL – Harnessing two of his three pitches was sufficient for Valparaiso pitcher Griffin McCluskey on Sunday at Duffy Bass Field.

“I was mixing my fastball and change up well,” said McCluskey, a Normal Community High School graduate. “I couldn’t really throw my breaking ball for a strike, but the change up was working well.”

McCluskey kept Illinois State off balance while allowing one run over six innings as the Beacons defeated the Redbirds 2-1 to take the weekend Missouri Valley Conference series by the same margin.

“He was great. That’s what he’s been giving us,” Valpo coach Brian Schmack said of McCluskey. “He was throwing the ball over the plate, changing speeds, moving it in and out up and down. He’s pitching. That’s what we’re looking for.”

McCluskey secured his first college victory while allowing four hits, one earned run, walking one and striking out five.

“It felt good to get my first win, and it felt even better to do it in my hometown and see some familiar faces in the crowd cheering me on,” said the sophomore right-hander. “It just felt good.”

Here are five other takeaways as ISU takes a 13-17 overall mark and a 2-4 MVC record into next weekend’s home series against Bradley.

Startling turnaround

The Beacons bounced back from a 7-0 loss in Friday’s series opener to hold the Redbirds to three runs over the next two games.

“A funny thing baseball, huh?,” pondered Schmack, whose son Kyle belted two home runs on Saturday. “You can not score any runs and give up a bunch the first day, and then come out and do pretty well. They are very good hitters. You have to make adjustments on the fly. You try to make them put it in play and hope it works out.”

Sunday’s game was the coldest of the weekend with a game time temperature of 46.

“It was going to be a tough day to score. You knew that from the get go,” ISU coach Steve Holm said. “We got a few hits, but we didn’t string them together. That’s going to cost you.”

The Redbirds pulled within one in the sixth when Nick Gile’s double drove home Connor Olson. ISU pushed the tying run to second in the seventh and ninth but were denied.

“We had the right guys up,” said Holm. “We just didn’t get the hit there.”

Lussier turns in solid start

ISU starter Jordan Lussier gave up four hits and two earned runs over six innings. The sophomore righty fanned five and did not issue a walk.

Lussier, who had earlier missed two weeks with a sore shoulder, registered his longest outing of the season.

“We hadn’t seen him throw that well in quite a while,” Holm said. “It was good getting him back out there and getting the pitch count back up. He was throwing strikes so that was very good to see out of him and for us the rest of the season.”

Hart seizes opportunity

Redbird left-hander Jared Hart excelled in his first start of the season on Friday, allowing just one hit and striking out five over six innings. He required just 66 pitches.

“It’s definitely a different opportunity for me,” said Hart, who had a 1.77 ERA in 20⅓ relief innings. “They told me fill up the zone and everything would be all right. I know I’ve got the stuff to do it. It’s a matter of getting it between the white lines.”

“They kept swinging at the first pitch on him, and there was nobody more excited in the ballpark than me,” said Holm. “He said he thought he could go 65 pitches. He told me he had one more inning, but I told him we’ll get to 85 next week. I told him we’ll see him next Friday.”

Nichols strikes

ISU second baseman Greg Nichols had three hits, including his first Redbird home run, on Friday while hitting second between Ryan Cermak and Jake McCaw.

“That’s as protected as you can get as a newcomer,” Holm said. “I thought he would end up hitting in the two hole for us at some point, but it would take some time. We started seeing the swings out of him we wanted and put him in there.”

Cermak snares honors

Cermak’s epic hot streak from April 5 to 11 earned him National Player of the Week honors from Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game, D1 Baseball and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Cermak blasted home runs in four straight at-bats during an 11-for-21 (.524) week. He totaled five homers, two doubles and 14 RBIs.

Cermak’s 10 RBIs in an April 6 win over Western Illinois was a school record.

