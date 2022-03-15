Watch now: Maya Wong delivers in the clutch as Illinois State makes NCAA Tournament

NORMAL — Illinois State women’s basketball coach Kristen Gillespie sees “that Maya” frequently.

“We see that Maya every day in practice,” Gillespie said of sophomore guard Maya Wong. “Maya is the best player in some of our practices.”

“That Maya” made an appearance Sunday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline, scoring 15 points to help the Redbirds win the championship game of the Missouri Valley Tournament over Northern Iowa.

Wong attempted five shots combined in ISU’s first two MVC Tournament games before hitting 6 of 11 in the 50-48 victory that earned the Redbirds a ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

“Honestly, it was JuJu,” Wong said of senior JuJu Redmond. “She was my roommate all weekend, and all weekend she was in my ear about taking shots. It’s always good to see some shots fall.”

Wong’s next competitive shot will be taken Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa, where the Redbirds will face No. 8-ranked Iowa in a 3 p.m. first round NCAA Tournament game.

“It was super exciting just to be able to do that for Ju and Kayel (Newland) and Lexy (Koudelka),” Wong said of the ISU seniors. “We wanted it to end for them on a good note. Our coaches work so hard. Just to be able to play hard and for it to pay off, it was amazing.”

Before Sunday, the 5-foot-8 Wong had scored in double figures just once in the previous 12 games.

“She’s had some really good (scoring) games this season, but she hasn’t been able to string them together for whatever reason,” said Gillespie. “She wants to accommodate everyone. She wants to make sure Ju is getting her shots and Mary (Crompton).

“But she’s also a great competitor. I think she knew there was no turning back. We’ve got to go. She stepped up in a huge way for us.”

Redmond had been “preaching to Maya all week about being locked in and how much we need her as a team and how much we need her to play. She took on that and really showed off on the defensive and offensive end.”

Wong’s opportunities sprung from how Northern Iowa defended Redmond.

“I was watching film about how they were going to guard our ball screens, and how they helped off on JuJu,” Wong said. “I picked my moments. Go get to the middle of the lane and either flow or pass the ball to D (DeAnna Wilson).”

Redmond and Wilson are ISU’s first team all-conference players but need scoring assistance.

“When I first got here, my biggest piece (to improve) was obviously defense,” said Wong. “Throughout this season I needed to step into a bigger offensive role. I didn’t do the best job of it throughout the season, but if there was any time to do it it’s now.”

Redmond insisted Wong and Crompton are the “two best shooters in the conference.”

“I told them once I kick the ball out, you’ve got to be ready to shoot,” said Redmond, the MVC Tournament Most Valuable Player. “Any air, any space, you have to take it. For us to win, you have to take those shots.”

A Normal Community High School graduate, Wong averaged 6.0 points last season as the back up point guard to Paige Saylor.

Wong has taken the graduated Saylor’s spot in the starting lineup and is scoring at an 8.6 clip while shooting 43 percent from the field and 83.5 percent at the foul line.

“Hopefully this will be a springboard for her,” Gillespie said. “This is the Maya Wong we know.”

Wong has come to the conclusion that taking after Redmond leads her and the Redbirds in a positive direction.

“Ju is an amazing leader,” said Wong. “I’m going to listen to her and follow her to the end.”

