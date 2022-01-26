Watch now: Luke Yaklich returning to Missouri Valley Conference next season as UIC joins league

NORMAL — A familiar face to Illinois State basketball will be returning to the Missouri Valley Conference in the 2022-23 season.

Illinois-Chicago officially became the 12th member of the MVC during a celebratory news conference in Chicago on Wednesday featuring the school's cheerleaders, pep band, student-athletes, administrators and even the mascot, Sparky D. Dragon.

One of the most excited Flames to be making the move from the Horizon League is Luke Yaklich.

Yaklich is in his second season as UIC men's head basketball coach. The ISU graduate is a former Redbird associate head coach who was on Dan Muller's staff for four years and was manager/student assistant when ISU went to the NCAA Tournament in 1997 and 1998.

“From top to bottom, the Missouri Valley Conference is one of the strongest and most recognizable brands in college basketball," said Yaklich, who left ISU in 2017 for an assistant's job with Michigan. "UIC men’s basketball truly looks forward to the opportunity to compete regularly against some of the toughest teams in the country.

"I know firsthand the passion and enthusiasm for basketball that runs through the Valley and am ecstatic to bring that heat here to UIC."

UIC is the third school to be officially joining the Valley on July 1. Belmont and Murray State earlier accepted invitations. Loyola is leaving the league after eight years to join the Atlantic-10 Conference.

With UIC's arrival and Loyola's departure, the state of Illinois will remain with the most teams in the Valley. Besides ISU and UIC, other state schools in the league are Bradley and Southern Illinois. The rest of the league schools are from Indiana (Indiana State, Evansville, Valparaiso), Iowa (UNI and Drake), Missouri (Missouri State), Kentucky (Murray State) and Tennessee (Belmont).

"UIC is a program that we are very familiar with here at Illinois State and one that we compete against in many of our sports during nonconference play," said ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan. "The geographic fit of UIC is not only great for us, but for the MVC as a whole and we have no doubt their addition will take our league to new heights."

UIC is in its 40th season of participating in Division I athletics and supports 16 sports — men's and women's basketball, cross country, soccer, swimming & diving, tennis and track & field; baseball; softball; women's volleyball; and women's golf.

The Flames, who have been members of the Horizon since 1994, have won 75 conference championships and made 47 NCAA Tournament appearances in their Division I history.

MVC commissioner Jeff Jackson, who was in Chicago for Wednesday's news conference, said he was sent a power-point presentation from UIC athletic director Michael Lipitz a couple months ago about how the Flames would fit in the MVC.

"I said this is pretty good. This is kind of interesting. I sent it to my (expansion) council," said Jackson. "We're looking at this and we're like, this is great. This is a fantastic place. When you get in here and look at the physical plant and look at the academic prestige and its influence in the community of Chicago, one of the vibrant cities not just in the country but in the world.

"You look at its diversity and, maybe most important to us, you look at its leadership on campus. You know, as the Missouri Valley Conference, we have made an outstanding choice in inviting UIC to join our conference."

UIC's most famous alum is Curtis Granderson, who played 16 years in MLB. He donated $5 million towards the school's baseball field, Curtis Granderson Stadium, which opened in 2014 and features a stunning view from the batter's box of the famous Chicago skyline.

With more than 34,000 students, UIC will have the largest enrollment of any MVC school.

"This is a tremendous step in the evolution of our athletics programs, and one that we are thrilled to embrace moving forward as we provide opportunities for our student-athletes to not only compete, but to succeed at the highest levels,” said UIC chancellor Michael D. Amiridis.

