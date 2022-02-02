Watch now: Loyola jumps on top early, sends Illinois State to fourth straight loss

CHICAGO — Lucas Williamson set career highs with 27 points and six 3-pointers as Loyola took control early and rolled to a 78-64 victory over Illinois State in a Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Wednesday night at Gentile Arena.

ISU, which lost its season-high fourth straight game, dropped to 10-13 overall and 3-7 in the MVC. The Redbirds were led by Antonio Reeves with 20 points while Josiah Strong scored 13. ISU shot 43.1% from the field and committed 19 turnovers.

Loyola (17-4, 8-2), which is tied with Drake for the MVC lead, made 13 of 27 attempts outside the arc. Ryan Schwieger, a transfer from Princeton, added 18 points for the Ramblers.

"Loyola would have beat every team in our league tonight and most teams in the country," said ISU head coach Dan Muller on his postgame radio show. "They just haven't been shooting like that lately.

"They made us look bad at times because they shot so well, and we weren't ready to match that intensity. We were very stagnant offensively in the first half. In the second half you saw a little bit of what we can be offensively with better ball movement and better attack."

The Ramblers sank eight 3-pointers in the first half in taking a 42-22 lead at the break. ISU came out with some urgency to start the second half and got within 46-32 on Reeves' layup with 15:56 left.

Braden Norris' 3-pointer was part of an 8-2 run that upped Loyola's lead to 54-34. ISU didn't get closer than 14 until Kendall Lewis sank two free throws with 18 seconds left.

ISU shot 53.1% from the field in the second half, which Muller hopes is something to build on ahead of Saturday's 7 p.m. game against Southern Illinois at Redbird Arena.

"We got outplayed tonight, and that's disappointing in many ways," said Muller. "The second half was almost like a practice where you're trying to work on your offense without Sy (Chatman, out for the season with a knee injury), and they finally started doing what we've been practicing for the first time."

When Abdou Ndiaye scored on a dunk off a lob from Reeves, ISU trailed 15-9. The Redbirds then went almost eight minutes without a basket and Loyola got hot from outside the arc.

Strong's 3-pointer ended ISU's basket drought and cut Loyola's lead to 35-18 with 4:09 left in the first half before the Ramblers scored the next seven points to open a 24-point lead.

ISU scored its fewest points in the first half this season after shooting 30% from the field, and 1 of 7 on 3-pointers, while committing 13 turnovers.

