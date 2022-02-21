Watch now: Loyola grinds way past Illinois State in MVC defensive struggle

NORMAL — Loyola took control near the end of the first half and moved into a tie for first place in the Missouri Valley Conference by grinding out a 59-50 victory over Illinois State on Monday at Redbird Arena.

ISU's late-season slide continued as the Redbirds lost their fourth straight and ninth in the last 10 games, dropping to 11-18 overall and 4-12 in the league.

Antonio Reeves paced ISU with 15 points and Josiah Strong scored 11. The Redbirds shot 36% from the field, including 6 of 17 from 3-point range. ISU went 8 of 15 at the free throw line while committing 20 turnovers.

The 50 points was a season low for the Redbirds, the previous coming in a 61-55 loss to Jackson State in December.

Loyola (21-6, 12-4) is tied with Northern Iowa for the MVC's top spot with two games left. The Ramblers received 17 points from Aher Uguak, while Tate Hall added 11 and reserve Tom Welch 10. Loyola shot 37.7% from the field, but made 14 of 23 free throws.

Reeves sank two free throws with 2:07 left in the first half to get ISU within 25-23. But the Ramblers closed the half on an 8-0 run to take a 33-23 lead at the intermission.

It could have been worse, but a 3-pointer by Branden Norris at the buzzer was waved off after a lengthy review.

Neither team scored for the first 3:10 of the second half until Uguak's 3-point play put the Ramblers ahead, 36-23. Reeves ended ISU's five-plus minute drought with a 3-pointer with 16:36 left.

Loyola extended the lead to as much as 13. Reeves sank another 3-pointer to get the Redbirds within 48-40 with 6:49 left. ISU had two chances to get closer, but didn't as the Ramblers held off the Redbirds in the final four minutes.

The Redbirds travel to face Southern Illinois at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Carbondale.

This story will be updated.

