Watch now: Liam McChesney, other returning Redbirds feeling better heading to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — When Liam McChesney returned to Illinois State's basketball practice Saturday after being quarantined with COVID-19, things didn't go so well.

"In that workout, I got a little sick. I threw a little bit up," he said. "I feel that kind of helped me get a good sweat in. It got my body feeling somewhat normal, and when the game comes adrenaline takes over with the crowd and you're playing for your teammates."

McChesney was able to play 12 productive minutes off the bench the next day, helping ISU storm back from a 20-point deficit to beat Bradley.

The 6-foot-10 sophomore forward and other Redbird players who returned from COVID and injuries to play against Bradley figure to be in even better shape at 7 p.m. Wednesday when ISU takes on Missouri State in a Missouri Valley Conference game at JQH Arena.

"I feel my cardio (coming) back every single day," said McChesney, who had four points and two offensive rebounds but more importantly helped slow down the Braves on defense.

"I was definitely winded. I was focusing on the defensive side of things. I knew guys like Jo and Tone (Josiah Strong and Antonio Reeves) that are so aggressive all the time ... I really didn't have to do much on offense but be a floor spacer and really exert all my energy on defense."

Two days after ISU lost in overtime at Valparaiso on Jan. 2, McChesney tested positive for COVID-19.

"I felt symptoms for 8-9 days. It was pretty heavy on me," said McChesney, who is in his first season with ISU after transferring from Utah State. "I lost a little bit of weight, but (athletics performance coach Chris) Carter is helping me manage to get that back. My body is feeling pretty good at the moment. That's all I can ask for."

The return of McChesney — along with point guard Mark Freeman, guard Howard Fleming Jr. and backup center Ryan Schmitt — will be crucial for ISU (9-8 overall, 2-2 MVC) in this busy stretch of games.

ISU will play a rescheduled game against Evansville at 6 p.m. Friday at Redbird Arena before facing the Purple Aces again Sunday in Evansville, Ind.

"We have some guys who haven't played much the last two weeks," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "It's five of our top eight (including Sy Chatman). Getting them in shape this week is more of a challenge for me, figuring out when to push and when to pull back, than worrying about minutes in games."

The Redbirds' defensive focus against Missouri State (13-6, 4-2), which has won nine of its last 11 games, will be slowing down scorching-hot Isiaih Mosley.

The 6-5 junior guard has captured the last two MVC Player of the Week honors. Mosley has scored 108 points in the Bears' last three games, becoming the first Missouri State player with three straight 30-plus point game since 1978.

Entering this week, Mosley led the nation in field goals made with 141.

"We've known he can do this," said Missouri State head coach Dana Ford. "Sometimes he passes some shots up he should take. He's pretty dialed in right now and playing with a really good focus."

When the teams met on Dec. 1 at Redbird Arena, ISU rallied in the final minute of regulation to force overtime. The Redbirds proceeded to take a 79-74 victory.

ISU held Mosley to 12 points on 5-of-17 shooting.

The Redbirds will throw plenty of its two best defenders, 6-7 Kendall Lewis and 6-5 Fleming, at Mosley, but Muller said it will take a team effort.

It was Lewis who blocked Mosley's shot in the lane late in the first game (followed by Chatman rejecting Mosley's second attempt) that set up Strong's 3-pointer to tie the game.

"Kendall and Howard both have great length and are very physical. Both can move their feet," said Muller. "They're a little different in their defensive strengths, which is a good changeup."

Fleming missed the Drake game last week after spraining his ankle in practice. He helped spur the rally against Bradley, finishing with a career-high 11 points and sparking the Redbirds' defensive charge along with Lewis that held the Braves to 32% shooting in the second half.

"Howard hopefully will continue to get in better shape. I'm optimistic about that," said Muller. "When they've both been in the lineup and healthy, our defense has been pretty good the last month-and-a-half."

Ford expects opponents to do against Mosley what Reeves seems to face every game. Mosley has moved up to second in the league in scoring with a 20.0 average, with Reeves still ahead at 21.1.

"Zay (Mosley) has to be locked in because everyone is going to try and put their premier defender on him," said Ford, a former ISU associate head coach and player. "They (the Redbirds) did a great job the first time."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

