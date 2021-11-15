Watch now: Liam McChesney looks to shake off rust as Illinois State entertains Murray State

NORMAL — After playing only three games in his first two college seasons, Liam McChesney is trying to shake off the rust as quickly as possible. The 6-foot-10 Illinois State sophomore admits it's been a struggle at times.

"Definitely I feel a little shaky right now, but as time comes it's going to start coming back to me," he said. "Not seeing the ball going through the net for two years is definitely weird as a basketball player. Seeing that 3-pointer go through at Eastern Michigan got my whole deal going for me and it just felt so good."

McChesney hopes to see a couple more baskets fall when ISU, which dropped to 1-1 with a 103-98 double-overtime loss at Eastern Michigan last Friday, faces Murray State (2-0) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redbird Arena.

After redshirting his freshman year at Utah State, McChesney suffered a broken right ankle in his third game last season with the Aggies. The native of British Columbia, Canada, decided to enter the transfer portal after the season and — thanks to a connection between ISU associate head coach Brian Jones and a Utah State assistant — ended up with the Redbirds despite never having set foot in Illinois before.

While his height might suggest a post player, but McChesney definitely is not that. The 200-pound McChesney is more of a wing who can make defenses pay from outside the arc.

McChesney has shown flashes of offensive bursts in practice, said ISU head coach Dan Muller. Carrying it over into games is the next step.

"I like to say with guys like Liam he's going to be a really good player when he's ready to," said Muller. "As a young player you don't know why you're not playing better. Coach shows film and makes them understand. But a lot of times a player has to figure that out. It's part of being an athlete. You have figure out how to be a good player."

Muller believes that time will come when McChesney, and any other younger player, plays freely and does what they're supposed to.

McChesney has played 36 minutes in the first two games and blocked four shots in the opening 68-63 win over UNC Wilmington without scoring.

He hopes his first ISU basket leads to many more.

"Seeing the ball go through the net, especially as a shooter, is so mentally relieving it makes you want to put up the next shot because you know it's going in and feels good off your hand," he said. "That definitely sparked something in my brain that is going to help me the whole season."

Murray State will be the biggest challenge for McChesney and the Redbirds thus far.

The Racers were picked to finish third in the Ohio Valley Conference's preseason poll. Murray State opened the season with wins over NAIA member Cumberland (Tenn.), 109-77, and Bellarmine (78-59).

"So far they look like a veteran, tough, physical team that always plays with confidence and are going to be a huge test for our guys," said Muller. "With their guards and bigs this will be the most physical team we've played."

Murray State, which has been mentioned as a school that could be involved in possible Missouri Valley Conference future expansion, downed ISU, 76-65, last year in Murray, Ky.

Leading the Racers are a pair of two-time all-OVC players.

Junior guard Tevin Brown is closing in on 1,500 career points, including 22 last season against ISU, and with 248 3-pointers is 56 behind Isaiah Canaan's school record. KJ Williams is a 6-10, 245-pound forward and among 15 players in Murray State history to have scored 1,000 points and grabbed 600 rebounds in a career.

Antonio Reeves looks to continue his offensive fireworks for the Redbirds. Reeves' 61 points in the first two games of a season are tied for second in ISU history with Doug Collins (1971), behind only George Terry's 67 points in 1967.

Reeves, who is No. 2 in the nation in scoring after the first week behind Jeenathan Williams of Buffalo's 32.0 average, was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week for the first time in his career Monday.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.