Watch now: Leah Johnson leaving Illinois State volleyball for Michigan State

NORMAL — Highly successful Illinois State volleyball coach Leah Johnson is leaving the Redbirds to become head coach at Michigan State.

Michigan State director of athletics Alan Haller announced Johnson’s hiring Monday.

“We can’t thank Leah enough for all she has done to bring Redbird volleyball to new heights,” ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said. “She has been a true champion, not only on the court with her teams, but also for the student-athletes she has mentored, for other coaches in our program and for the University as a whole.

"Her dedication, commitment and passion for Redbird volleyball has been amazing and we wish her the best of luck in her new journey at Michigan State.”

In five years with the Redbirds, Johnson won two-thirds of her matches (104-52). That .667 winning percentage ranks seventh all-time among Missouri Valley Conference coaches.

“I want to thank everyone at Illinois State for the last five years,” Johnson said. “It is impossible to put into words what this community means to me and my family, and it will hold a special place in our hearts.

"Kyle Brennan, Larry Lyons, Leanna Bordner and so many others have supported and invested in me and women’s athletics at Illinois State, and I am honored to have been a part of Redbird volleyball’s long tradition of success.”

Johnson guided the Redbirds to five consecutive postseason tournament appearances, including four straight NCAA Tournament berths and three straight MVC Tournament championships.

“I am proud of the amazing service and growth the student-athletes were able to accomplish both on and off the court during my time here in Normal,” said Johnson. “I can’t wait to see what this group will continue to accomplish in the years to come.”

ISU will undertake a national search to find a new head coach.

"Leah brings a track record of success on the court and on the recruiting trail to Michigan State volleyball," Haller said. "Her competitive nature and determined approach is evident in all areas of her program, especially the passion she has for her student-athletes and their success, both on and off the court.

"It's an approach that's led to conference championships, NCAA Tournament appearances and individual honors for her student-athletes. Her drive will energize our fan base, building on the proud tradition of Spartan volleyball."

