Watch now: Late score sends North Dakota pass Illinois State

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota scored the game-winning touchdown in the final five minutes to edge past Illinois State, 14-7, in Missouri Valley Football Conference action Saturday at the Alerus Center.

“I was proud of the way we competed, but obviously our execution in certain parts of the game needs to be better,” ISU coach Brock Spack said.

The Redbirds slipped to 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the MVFC. ISU ends it season next Saturday in a noon home game against Indiana State.

The Fighting Hawks (5-5, 3-4) forged ahead with 4:26 remaining when Quincy Vaughn tossed a 3-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Ziebarth.

ISU moved into a 7-7 tie early in the fourth quarter when Jackson Waring found tight end Brett Spaulding with a 28-yard touchdown toss.

Waring, who left with an injury and later returned, completed 7 of 13 passes for 77 yards.

“I thought he did a pretty good job,” said Spack. “We had freshmen all over this field today. It’s incredible. He found another freshman in the end zone in Brett Spaulding."

The only touchdown of the first half came at the 10:02 mark of the second quarter when Jacob Richter hauled in a 9-yard scoring pass from Tommy Schuster.

Cole Mueller paced all rushers with 90 yards on 25 carries for ISU. Safety Clayton Isbell topped the Redbirds with eight tackles.

Schuster completed 19 of 25 passes for 233 yards, and Otis Weah ran for 80 yards on 17 attempts for the Hawks.

North Dakota held a total offense edge of 348-164.

