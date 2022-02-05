Watch now: Lance Jones' career night helps send Illinois State to fifth straight defeat

NORMAL — Illinois State's basketball team hoped being back at home would be just what was needed to snap a four-game losing streak.

Lance Jones had other ideas.

Southern Illinois' junior guard poured in a career-high 31 points as the Salukis beat Illinois State, 75-69, sending the Redbirds to their fifth straight loss in a Missouri Valley Conference game Saturday night before a Redbird Arena crowd of 4,250.

"Southern certainly played a lot better than we did, especially in the second half," said ISU head coach Dan Muller, as the Redbirds shot 28.6% in the second half and went 0 of 11 outside the arc." We just really struggled to make shots in that second half. Our bench got a lot shorter when Howard (Fleming Jr.) went out. That hurt us. But we just didn't play very well."

Jones sank 10 of 14 shots from the field, including 5 of 6 from long distance. Marcus Domask added 18 points and Ben Coupet Jr. 12 as SIU pulled away late to improve to 12-12 overall and 5-7 in the MVC.

ISU (10-14, 3-8) was led by Josiah Strong's 18 points. Liam McChesney scored 12 and Ryan Schmitt had a season-high 10. The Redbirds shot 41.5% from the field, going 6 of 20 outside the arc, and also committed 16 turnovers.

Antonio Reeves became the 46th player in ISU history to reach the 1,000-point milestone for his career when he scored on a dunk early in the game. However, SIU held Reeves to eight points, well below his 20.2 average and the first time this season he's been in single digits.

Reeves went 3 of 9 from the field and 1 of 4 on 3-point attempts.

"He missed some shots, but I thought our guys did a good job when they were guarding him and having good ball pressure," said SIU head coach Bryan Mullins. "I thought our bigs did a good job with ball-screen defense, and even the guys one pass away were in their stance trying to shrink the floor on him. He's so talented you just try to make things as hard as possible. We didn't give him a bunch of easy looks."

Muller said Fleming suffered an injured hip early in the first half. The sophomore guard and one of ISU's best defenders tried to go in the second half, but didn't play the last 16 minutes and finished with four points, four rebounds and three assists.

"He said he couldn't move anymore," said Muller.

SIU used a 13-4 run early in the second half, capped by Kyler Filewich muscling inside for three baskets, to take a 60-49 lead with 9:22 left.

The Redbirds crawled within 62-60 as Strong sank two free throws with 6:32 left. But SIU went on an 8-0 run as the Redbirds went scoreless for 4:14 to put the game away.

"It was all about defense in the second half," said Mullins. "We were able to win the game because we were able to get stops."

Jones came out on fire. He sank all four shots from long distance in the first half and 7 of 9 overall while also making 4 of 4 at the line. That helped SIU shot 53.6% from the field and 54.5% outside the arc in the first half.

ISU's biggest lead of the half came at 29-25 when Strong hit his third 3-pointer. But Reeves got his second foul with 4:05 left and went to the bench for the rest of the half.

Domask drove inside with two seconds left to give the Salukis a 41-38 lead at the intermission.

ISU entertains Valparaiso at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Redbird Arena.

"This made us kind of stop in our tracks and figure out what's going on and learn from it," said Strong. "Other games maybe guys could look at it as an excuse, 'Oh, it's a good really team or this or that or Sy (Chatman) went down,' but now we have to look at who we've got. This stretch we can do some things if we lock in like we need to be."

