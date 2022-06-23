Watch now: Kristen Gillespie writes her own history as Illinois State women's basketball coach

NORMAL – Kristen Gillespie was assigned a semester-long 40-page paper as a high school student in Tallahassee, Florida.

“I did mine on Title IX. I delved into the history,” said the Illinois State women’s basketball coach. “I hated every moment, but at least I liked the topic.”

Title IX was the 1972 legislation that prohibited discrimination on the basis of sex for programs that receive federal funds.

Gillespie is among the many Title IX success stories. She played for national powerhouse North Carolina State before taking up coaching. She has led a revival of the ISU program in her five years on the job.

Part of a basketball family, Gillespie has followed in the footsteps of her father, uncle and grandfather in the coaching profession. Her cousin, Scott Gillespie, is one of her assistants at ISU.

Kristen Gillespie was a basketball player before there were girls basketball teams.

“We moved around quite a bit because my dad was in coaching. We lived in two places that didn’t have youth girls basketball,” she said. “I was the only girls on all boys teams in fourth and fifth grade. There were not a lot of girls basketball camps. I went to all my dad’s practices and games. I thought heck, I’ll play for my dad.”

Watching on television the United States women’s team playing in the 1988 Olympics shifted Gillespie’s perspective.

“I was ‘oh my gosh, there’s women’s basketball,’ ” Gillespie recalled. “You didn’t see in on TV.”

Gillespie believes she and her NC State teammates were “treated as well as women’s sports got treated then. There was a difference, still is with salary, budget, travel. That’s still very much the case in today’s world. But I never felt slighted in any way.”

Heading to the Final Four as a player, Gillespie would discover her experience and that of a men’s Final Four team of that era “were very different. It was unbelievable.”

Gillespie applauded Oregon player Sedona Prince, who exposed on social media the inequities in the 2021 NCAA Tournament between the men’s and women’s events. Prince’s posts led to radical change by the NCAA in the name of equality.

Gillespie noticed those changes when her Redbirds played in the NCAA Tournament this past March in Iowa City.

“It was as equitable as they possibly could make it,” she said. “There was a big push that everything was the same.”

ISU’s NCAA game against Iowa was a vivid illustration of how far the women’s game has come. Not only was there a full house of over 14,000 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the game was broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Gillespie is happy to work at a university with a strong history in women’s athletics. She has grown to admire and rely on several of those women for their guidance.

“From the president on down, they find value in women’s athletics,” Gillespie said. “Linda (Herman), Jill (Hutchison), Melinda (Fischer), Leanna (Bordner), they did all the dirty work, so to speak. Myself and Allie (volleyball coach Matters) get to reap the benefits. I know it’s not like this at all schools out there. There is nothing we don’t have that hinders our success at ISU. I feel so fortunate for that to be the case.”

Gillespie has a special bond with Hutchison, ISU’s coach for 28 seasons ending in 1999 and a contemporary of Kay Yow, Gillespie’s college coach.

“Jill is such a special human being. She’s forgotten more basketball than I know,” Gillespie said. “She had a really good relationship with Coach Yow. Every time I talk to her I feel like I learn something.”

