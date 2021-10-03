Watch now: Khepera flashes potential as Illinois State receiver

NORMAL — Hauling in Jackson Waring’s deep pass was fine, but what Jabari Khepera did after the catch was even more impressive.

Khepera latched onto Waring’s toss at the 18-yard line, deked his way around a Missouri State defender and bulled through another at the 2-yard line to land in the end zone for a 75-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Illinois State’s 41-20 defeat at Hancock Stadium.

“Once I caught the ball my only thought was trying to get in the end zone,” said Khepera, a sophomore from Glenn Heights, Texas. “Whatever came to mind in terms of moves I put out there. I wanted to get in the end zone to help my team.”

“That was really cool by this guy,” Waring said of Khepera, who was sitting to his right at the postgame news conference. “That was sweet to see.”

Khepera entered the game with three receptions for four yards on the season, but finished with career highs of five catches for 107 yards.

"I’m just always going to stay prepared," Khepera said. "My time came today."

“Jabari really plays hard. He’s got enough talent, but it’s how hard he plays and how hard he works,” said ISU coach Brock Spack. “I’ve been high on him because of his attitude and mental and physical toughness. It’s hard to find a skill guy like that. He’s been a great kid to have in the program.”

Another Reid ejection

Redbird linebacker Shanon Reid was ejected for targeting for the second time this season in the first half against Missouri State.

“I didn’t see it on replay. He felt he hit him with his shoulder pads and it looked like that,” Spack said. “They reviewed it and I’m not saying they got it wrong. We’ll watch the tape and if we have a disagreement, we’ll send it to the league.”

Short day for Lewis

Tight end Mitchell Lewis caught a 7-yard first quarter touchdown pass from Waring for ISU’s first points, but did not return after absorbing a low hit after the catch.

“He couldn’t come back in the game,” said Spack. “He couldn’t move very well so we didn’t want to injure something else.”

Spack tribute

In between the first and second quarters, ISU honored Spack for setting the school record for career coaching victories in a Sept. 18 win at Eastern Illinois.

A video tribute was played with former Redbirds Eyad Salem, Colton Underwood, Matt Brown, Nate Palmer, Darrelynn Dunn, Chris Highland and Boomer Grigsby offering their congratulations.

Palmer also was in attendance and served as honorary captain for the pregame coin toss.

On the sideline

Among the recruits and potential recruits on the ISU sideline before the game were Normal Community junior Chris Taylor and Leo, Ind., wide receiver Rylan Crawford, who has committed to sign with ISU in November.

Week off

The Redbirds take a 2-3 record and 0-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference record into a bye week.

ISU returns to action Oct. 16 against North Dakota State on Homecoming at Hancock Stadium.

