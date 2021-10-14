Watch now: Kendall Lewis, Mark Freeman bring defensive mentality to Illinois State's basketball team

NORMAL — Many things needed fixing after Illinois State's basketball team went a combined 17-39 the last two seasons. However, one area was at the very top of Redbird head coach Dan Muller's list.

Defense.

Kendall Lewis and Mark Freeman hope to become the catalysts that change ISU's fortunes on the defensive end and the won-loss column.

Muller has called the 6-foot-7 Lewis and 5-11 Freeman "elite defenders" after they were brought in from Appalachian State and Tennessee State, respectively.

During Thursday's Media Day at Horton Field House's North Gym, Lewis and Freeman weren't defensive about knowing how much their defense can change things.

"It's a pride thing," said Lewis. "If I have to trust my teammate not to get scored on, he has to trust me with the same thing. I take it like that. It's a team defense."

Lewis' versatility on the defensive end will be apparent.

One night he might be guarding Missouri State high-scoring guard Isiaih Mosley. The next game it could be Drake forward Shanquan Hemphill or even occasionally point guard Roman Penn.

Freeman's defensive role will be a little different because of his size. He'll be at the front of the Redbirds' man-to-man defense trying to make life miserable for the opposing point guard.

"Just having a knack for the ball, quick hands, being a pesty defender," said Freeman. "Coming in me and Kendall, with his length and my quickness, we have no other choice than to sit down on defense. Dan Muller thrives on defense. That's him. We have to. It's really mandatory."

Antonio Reeves already has noticed the influence his two new teammates have provided in practice.

The junior guard said the defensive intensity "just wasn't there" during last season's 7-18 campaign as the Redbirds finished last in the Missouri Valley Conference for the first time since 2004.

ISU was at the bottom in points allowed during league games (72.8) as Valley opponents shot 45.4% from the field against the Redbirds. ISU was forced to use more of its matchup zone because the Redbirds couldn't be effective playing man-to-man.

"When they pick it up on the defensive end, everyone picks it up on the defensive end," said Reeves. "Everyone is engaged into what we're doing, even me. They're good leaders on the defensive end."

However, Lewis and Freeman know they can't change things alone for the Redbirds to improve defensively.

"It's everybody being bought into the defensive side," said Lewis. "We're talking a lot and once we get everyone on the same page, it will be flowing as it should be."

According to Freeman, seeing a teammate shutting down an opponent on defense "can be 100% contagious for us."

"To see one of your brothers locked in and playing the right way on defense it just gives you an edge to push so you can be there with your brothers," he said.

College teams were hampered a year ago by COVID-19 restrictions which limited summer workouts. Many teams, including ISU, had to shut down things a couple times after practice officially started for outbreaks within the team.

It's been a more normal offseason this year. ISU's players came together during June for summer workouts before starting practice officially Sept. 27.

The time spent together on and off the court has helped the Redbirds defensively, said Lewis.

"It's coming together right now. Over the summer we've been grinding on defense," he said. "Coach has us pack line (clogging the middle and protecting the paint) pretty much. We've all been committed to it and getting it done."

Freeman and Lewis aren't just defensive specialists, though. Freeman averaged 17.1 points and 4.6 assists last season for Tennessee State while Lewis contributed 9.9 points and 4.1 rebounds for Appalachian State.

ISU will be on display along with the women's team at 8 p.m. Friday during Hoopfest at Redbird Arena. The Redbirds' lone home exhibition game is Nov. 4 against Division II Davenport before the Nov. 9 season opener against North Carolina-Wilmington at Redbird Arena.

The MVC preseason poll of coaches, sports information directors and league media will be released next week ahead of the MVC Virtual Media Day on Wednesday.

ISU is expected to be picked near the bottom especially counting on newcomers such as Freeman, Lewis, center Ryan Schmitt (Des Moines Community College) and forward Liam McChesney (Utah State) who haven't played together.

"I definitely love to be underdogs and show everyone we're a nice team and ready to compete with whoever stands in our way," said Reeves.

Freeman isn't worried about any poll and expects the Redbirds "to go in and shock a lot of people."

"We've got a way different team and a way different mindset," he said. "If we put it all together it will equal success. We have to build brick by brick each and every day."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

