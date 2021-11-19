Watch now: Kendall Lewis, Illinois State trying to get off to better start against Bucknell

NORMAL — Kendall Lewis isn't ready to hit any panic button yet. That would be rather silly with Illinois State's basketball season just three games old.

While slow starts have plagued the Redbirds, who are off to a 1-2 start, Lewis has faith things will turn around. That could happen as soon as 6 p.m. Saturday when ISU entertains Bucknell as part of the Cancun Challenge at Redbird Arena.

"It's really an energy thing coming out of warmups. Sometimes we're too focused and hyped and we get out of our principles," said the 6-foot-8 junior forward, a transfer from Appalachian State. "It's just us buying into the system and trusting the system from the start will help us. We're still trying to figure out that ourselves."

Bucknell (1-2), which belongs to the Patriot League, earned its first victory Wednesday when the Bison downed Rider, 81-74, after losing to North Carolina State (88-70) and Princeton (73-68).

"They can really score it. They scored it well last year even though they had to shut it down with COVID," said ISU head coach Dan Muller as the Bison went 5-7. "They shoot a lot of 3s and play really fast. They'll be the fastest team we've played to this point and possibly the fastest team we'll play all year as far as how hard they push it, and they're really big. Their guards are long."

Even the one game the Redbirds led at halftime against Eastern Michigan last Friday, which ended in a double-overtime loss, Muller thought ISU had a sluggish start. That also has happened at home against UNC Wilmington in the opener and Murray State.

So the Redbirds specifically worked on starting a game during Thursday's practice.

"When I have practiced it (in the past) we usually do start better," said Muller. "But I'll always say this — there's only five guys who are most responsible to the start of halves, and it's the five starters. They have to have a little more pride in their starts. They're trying to get ready for games and trying to do right. They just haven't figured out how to get off to good starts."

Lewis played nine games last year at Appalachian State before entering the transfer portal, averaging 9.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. He has started all three games thus far and contributed 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds.

"He's doing a lot of good things. The other night he didn't shoot a lot (3 of 6 from the field), which is OK, but he had some breakdowns on the defensive end," said Muller. "He's going to continue to develop his skill set. He's a guy who is going to develop over his time here. He's kind of the jack-of-all trades-master-of-none, which is a great quality to have. His offensive production will increase."

Before the season, Muller lauded Lewis' defensive ability. The ISU coach said Lewis could be "an elite defender" because he could guard an opponent's best perimeter player or bigger forwards.

The Redbirds' suffered defensive breakdowns across the board against Murray State as the Racers took the ball to the rim with regularity and scored 48 paint points.

"It has to be more of a team defense," said Lewis. "I can go play as hard as I can defensively and look bad because we have to play together as a team. I need help knowing I've got men on both sides of me. We're still working on those. That's what it's going to take."

ISU will leave Sunday morning for Cancun, Mexico. The Redbirds face Saint Louis on Tuesday and Buffalo or Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday before returning home Thanksgiving Day.

A familiar name Saturday to Muller and Redbird fans will be Bucknell's Xander Rice. He is the son of King Rice, who was an ISU assistant coach during Muller's playing days in the 1990s and currently head coach at Monmouth University.

Xander Rice is a 6-3 junior guard who averages 14.3 points per game. He tied his career high with 23 points against Rider while sinking four 3-pointers.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.