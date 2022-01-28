Watch now: Kendall Lewis, and his 13 stitches, ready for more responsibility as Illinois State heads to UNI

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A couple weeks ago, Kendall Lewis collided with Illinois State teammate Alex Kotov during practice. Lewis came out on the short end of the mishap.

"AK just headbutted me. He ran into me with his head and just gashed me open," said Lewis, who needed 13 stitches to close the wound under his right eye. "They had to put some (stitches) outside and inside."

Lewis didn't miss a game.

The 6-foot-8, 210-pound junior forward's toughness has never been in question. So it wasn't much of a surprise when Lewis picked up his game Wednesday during the Redbirds' first action without second-leading scorer and leading rebounder Sy Chatman.

Lewis, who transferred from Appalachian State before this season, contributed his first double-double with 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. He also had three blocks, tied for a career high, and two steals as Drake slipped past ISU, 89-88, in a controversial finish highlighted by two non-calls against the Bulldogs in the final 10 seconds.

The Redbirds try to put that behind them Saturday when they face Northern Iowa for the first time this season in a 1 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference game at McLeod Center.

Chatman suffered a torn ACL last Sunday against Evansville. He will have surgery soon and is out for the season. Liam McChesney got his first start for the Redbirds (10-11, 3-5) and responded with 14 points.

"We can't go away from the post because Sy is not out there," said Lewis. "We have to bring the intensity he had and have to get on the boards like crazy now because we don't have as much size down there."

ISU head coach Dan Muller said either McChesney, a lanky 6-10 sophomore, or 6-11 junior Ryan Schmitt will start depending on the opponent. Because UNI (10-9, 6-3 MVC) likes to play small at the start, McChesney should be the starter again with Schmitt coming in when UNI brings 6-9, 250-pound Austin Phyfe off the bench.

Lewis, who averages 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks, has shown an ability to score from the perimeter with 17 3-pointers. Now he is being called on to do more scoring inside.

Against Drake, Lewis made a couple nifty moves in the post.

"We've worked hard on Kendall's post game over the last two months because he really didn't have any experience down there," said Muller. "This just opens up opportunities for Kendall and Liam and Howard (Fleming Jr.) a little bit to get in the post."

Lewis was involved in Wednesday's debated finish when his jumper from 2 feet came up short. ISU claimed his arm was grabbed with no foul called as the buzzer sounded.

"You have to shake it off," said Lewis. "We have to use the anger and how we feel about that game and put it in the practice the next day. We can't let losses connect. Once we get a bad loss, cut it off and start over pretty much and rebuild."

The rebuilding part without Chatman will be more manageable when the Redbirds get back to a more regular practice routine.

After a COVID-19 outbreak earlier this month forced two postponements, the Redbirds have been forced to play seven games in 17 days. Muller said Monday will be the first time he expects to have two full days of practice leading up to Wednesday's game at Loyola.

Even this week, Muller held four starters out of Thursday's limited practice because of tweaked ankles (McChesney and Fleming) and heavy minutes played against Drake.

ISU went through practice with the full team Friday afternoon on campus before departing for a four-hour bus trip.

"It's going to be critical (a regular practice schedule) because we're still adjusting offensively and defensively without practice time, and that's hard," said Muller. "Once we get to Monday we'll have time to work on our fundamentals defensively and also our (offensive) adjustments we've made."

Saturday will be the first time most of ISU's roster, except from Antonio Reeves and Abdou Ndiaye, has seen AJ Green. The 6-4 junior guard, who was the 2020 MVC most valuable player, played only three games last season before having surgery on both hips.

Green's scoring average has dipped from 19.7 two seasons ago to 18.3 while his 3-point percentage has dropped from .391 to .370. He's had three 30-point plus games this season, but also four games with five points or less.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.