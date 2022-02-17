Watch now: Kayel Newland wrapping up Illinois State basketball career on high note

NORMAL — The luxury of an established role has eluded Kayel Newland much of her Illinois State basketball career.

Her playing time ranged from two to 33 minutes as a freshman, zoomed from one to 15 minutes in less than two weeks as a sophomore and sunk under 10 minutes more often than not as a junior.

Newland needed to be ready when needed and take it in stride when she wasn't.

“I’ve had a lot of different roles in this program. I’ve tried to accept each and every one of them,” she said. “It just comes with the territory. You never know in Division I basketball what you’re going to get.”

Yet as a senior, Newland has settled into a key role off the bench while bringing a calming influence to her teammates as the Missouri Valley Conference-leading Redbirds face title contender Missouri State in a 6 p.m. contest on Friday at Redbird Arena.

“Kayel is the type of player who helps take your program from where we found it to where we’re at right now,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie. “We’re not in this position without Kayel Newland over the last four years. She’s been phenomenal. I tell her all the time, but she will never know how much I appreciate it.”

At 15-9 overall and 11-2 in the MVC, the Redbirds face a key weekend. After opposing preseason league favorite Missouri State (18-5, 9-3), ISU tangles with Southern Illinois (15-7, 10-2) on Sunday at 2 p.m. in its final home game of the season.

“It’s definitely a bittersweet feeling that I only have two more games left at Redbird (Arena),” said Newland, a 5-foot-10 native of Liberty, Mo., near Kansas City. “How much the team has grown, we used to be in the middle of the pack fighting for our lives in conference. I hope we can go into this weekend with the right mindset and close it out well at home.”

Newland has played in 23 of 24 games with one start. She averages 3.5 points and 2.3 rebounds while playing 15.4 minutes per contest.

“She’s that steady presence on the court and one of our best leaders in the locker room,” Gillespie said. “Our success is a direct reflection of her. It’s always nice to have that senior who has been there and done that and knows exactly what our staff is looking for.”

Newland ranks fourth on the team with 24 assists and is shooting 47.5 percent from the field, 53.3 percent (16 of 30) from 3-point range and has connected on seven of eight free throws.

In MVC play, Newland has drilled 11 of 15 (73.3 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc.

“She’s made some really big shots at big times this season,” said Gillespie. “She has a knack of settling things on the court and knocking down some big ones.”

Newland received nine of her 11 career starts and averaged 4.4 points as a freshman.

“Sophomore year leading up to our Italy trip, she was playing at a really high level then she hurts her hip then hurts her ankle,” Gillespie said. “Some of those minor setbacks didn’t allow her to get into a great rhythm.”

“I’ve fought through some injuries and adversity. The COVID years were hard for everyone, especially me,” said Newland. “This year I tried to go in with a different mindset. Try to stay more positive and focus on the things I can control. That helped my confidence, too, on the court. Now I feel really healthy and we’re doing well.”

Newland’s experience has proven particularly valuable since the season-ending injury to guard Jada Stinson. And, other key Redbird reserves sophomore Jasmine McGinnis-Taylor and freshman Kenzie Bowers are considerably less seasoned.

“I like to feel I can be that steadying presence on the floor because I’ve been here and been through a lot with our team,” she said. “I do have that experience. I feel like my teammates listen to me and we work well whenever I’m out there.”

Newland will graduate with two majors: one in physiology, neuroscience and behavior and another in psychology. She plans to attend PA (Physician Assistant) school.

The Redbirds edged Missouri State 52-51 on Jan. 22 in Springfield, Mo., Two days before, ISU dropped a 56-47 decision to SIU in Carbondale.

“If we’re being honest, these next five are all huge,” Gillespie said of the remaining regular season schedule. “We know we’ll have our hands full on Friday. And no matter what the outcome is, we’ll have our hands just as full on Sunday. We’ll try to stay in that moment. Our goal is how we can win on Friday and then reset our focus.”

ISU is one short of its high of 12 for MVC victories in Gillespie’s tenure.

“When we took over four and a half years ago, this was the plan,” said the ISU coach. “I’m so proud of our team because of the way we started (1-5). We’ve really stayed the course. This is the most fun I’ve had coaching a group of young women. The way they love each other and get excited for one another, it’s a pleasure.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

