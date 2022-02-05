Watch now: Kate Bullman ties record, 6 other takeaways from Illinois State win over Evansville

NORMAL — A seemingly meaningless shot from Evansville’s Je’Naiya Davis just before the final buzzer Friday at Redbird Arena suddenly wasn’t meaningless at all.

That’s because Illinois State sophomore Kate Bullman blocked it, matching a school record with her eighth block of the game, to punctuate the Redbirds’ 75-60 victory with a bit of history.

Bullman contributed 14 points and six rebounds. Her eight blocks tied a record set by Leslie Ferrell in 1988 and reached again by Hannah Green in 2017.

“I asked how many blocks I had and they wouldn’t tell me,” Bullman said. “In the locker room, they told me.”

Bullman has at least four blocks in four straight games and 20 over that span. Her 38 blocks on the season are tied for the 11th best in school history.

“I just play defense. If they shoot and I block it it’s like ‘OK, it’s our ball now, let’s go score,’” said Bullman. “It’s not like that’s one block, that’s another block. I’m not thinking about it. When I get a block a lot of times we can push in transition, which is really important to our team.”

As the Redbirds improved to 8-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference, here are six other takeaways from the evening:

Feit’s night

Normal Community graduate Abby Feit, who was averaging 16.0 points and 10.1 rebounds for Evansville entering the game, was held to seven points and eight rebounds.

“I didn’t get my usual warmup in that I do. That’s no excuse,” Feit said of Evansville’s later than usual arrival. “On to the next game and hopefully shoot better.”

Feit’s five missed shots in as many attempts in the first half all came from 3-point range. She finished 0 of 6 from beyond the arc and 3 of 7 inside it.

“I wasn’t shooting well from three so I tried to take my advantage inside and post up and drive to the rim,” she said.

Bullman’s defense was part of Feit’s difficulty.

“She guarded me most of the game and did a great job,” said Feit. “She’s going to be a great player here.”

Iron sharpens Iron

Feit opposed her former NCHS teammate Maya Wong, a starting guard for ISU.

“It’s always cool to play against your old teammates. Unfortunately, I don’t get to guard her as much because she’s a guard,” the 6-foot-1 Feit said. “I enjoy competing against her. She’s really grown into her skill set coming here. She’s going to have a great future here.”

Storm delays Aces

Evansville normally would have arrived on Thursday and worked out at Redbird Arena in preparation for Friday’s game. Because of Winter Storm Landon, the Aces did not leave Evansville until Friday and got to Normal less than three hours before tipoff.

“We couldn’t get out (Thursday). It just wasn’t safe to bus the four hours,” Aces coach Robyn Scherr-Wells said. “No excuses. This time of year it’s better to try to get the game in. We prepared the best we could. We dropped our stuff at the hotel and basically came right here to the arena.”

Evansville also did not practice Thursday because its campus was closed. The team met by Zoom to “go over the remainder of the scouting report,” according to Scherr-Wells.

Bowers all over the boards

Reserve point guards grabbing 11 rebounds is a rarity, but ISU freshman Kenzie Bowers did just that against Evansville.

“Kenz, she has a knack. We haven’t had a guard that has a knack for rebounding like that since TeTe (Maggett),” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “She is finding her niche. She can do so many different things. What I love about Kenz is she wants to win and she wants to help us win.”

Redmond provides assistance

With 16 points Friday, ISU senior JuJu Redmond has 61 over her last three games. But she also has 26 assists after handing out nine against Evansville.

“We’re best when JuJu is driving and kicking out (to shooters),” said Bullman. “She’s a really good 3-point shooter, too, but I think she would rather pass a lot of times, which is why the rest of us get so many shots. That’s really huge for us.”

Play4Kay on Sunday

ISU takes on Indiana State in a 2 p.m. contest Sunday at Redbird Arena in the annual Play4Kay game.

The Play4Kay movement is a tribute to former North Carolina State coach Kay Yow, who died of breast cancer. Gillespie played for Yow at NC State.

“It’s always a special day for me,” Gillespie said. “It is a big game and it’s a great day to remember Coach and celebrate her and raise awareness and money for breast cancer.”

Gillespie will show her team a video of Yow before Saturday’s practice.

“I want our players to understand who she was as a person,” said the ISU coach, “and the impact she had on so many lives.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.