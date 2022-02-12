Watch now: JuJu Redmond's career high sparks Illinois State women past Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. — JuJu Redmond piled up a career-high 37 points Saturday to help Illinois State defeat Valparaiso 85-80 in Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball action.

The Redbirds moved to 15-9 overall and 11-2 in the MVC.

“We knew this was going to be a tough one. This is a good team," ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. "If you look at their scores, no matter who they’re playing, they’re always right in the game. We are really fortunate to come out of this weekend 2-0 and get another two road wins in conference play.”

Valpo (8-16, 6-7) trailed 61-47 in the third quarter but rallied within two at 77-75 on a Shay Frederick basket with 3:32 remaining.

ISU's DeAnna Wilson then scored the next four points on a bucket and two free throws. After a Frederick 3-pointer at the 1:31 mark brought the Beacons within three, Redmond scored for ISU.

Redmond, who entered the contest with 997 career points and became the 29th in program history to surpass 1,000, was 13 of 26 from the field and 11 of 11 at the free throw line in the highest scoring performance by any Valley player this season.

Mary Crompton added 19 points and was 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. Crompton became the fourth player in school history to reach 200 career 3-pointers and sits with 201.

Valpo shot 55.8 percent from the field but was outrebounded 32-23 as Kate Bullman topped ISU with seven boards.

Carie Weinman nailed four of the Beacons' 10 3-pointers and topped her team with 22 points. Grace White chipped in 19.

