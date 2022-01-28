Watch now: JuJu Redmond spectacular, 4 other takeaways from Illinois State's loss to Northern Iowa

NORMAL — JuJu Redmond did it all Thursday at Redbird Arena, and it still wasn’t enough for the Illinois State women’s basketball team.

Redmond scored 18 of her career-high 34 points in a frantic fourth quarter, but Northern Iowa overcame that with a barrage of 3-pointers that carried the Panthers to a 74-67 Missouri Valley Conference victory.

“I just let the game come to me,” said Redmond. “I was reading my defenders. If they’re going to give me open shots, I’m going to take them. If they come in and collapse, I’m just going to pass the ball.”

Redmond hit eight of her nine fourth-quarter shots and was 14 of 20 overall while chipping in seven assists and three steals.

“I can’t remember a performance as good as this one. What doesn’t show was how she defended,” Redbirds head coach Kristen Gillespie said. “JuJu’s growth and her commitment to doing that is making such a difference in our team. She’s playing with a tremendous amount of urgency. We just all have to rally around that.”

UNI coach Tanya Warren marveled at Redmond’s performance.

“That’s JuJu, JuJu at her finest. She’s a terrific player,” said Warren. “She’s one of the best in this league if not the best. She can score in a variety of ways. She wants the ball in her hands with the game on the line, and you have to be prepared for that. The only thing you can do is try to make her work for everything.”

Wilson comes through

Junior DeAnna Wison was the inside punch to complement Redmond with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

“I was comfortable. Once I saw the ball go through, I relaxed,” said Wilson.

“These two were phenomenal,” Gillespie said of Redmond and Wilson. “I don’t know how much more we could have asked from these two.”

Lopsided scoring

Redmond and Wilson had 36 of ISU’s 39 points through three quarters and no other Redbird surpassed three points.

“With our motion, there’s opportunity for everyone to score. But when we’re not moving the ball we’ve got to go with sets,” said Gillespie. “It would have been nice to see some eights and nines (points). The fourth quarter we played with such a pep in our step. We needed to do that the whole game.”

ISU scored 28 fourth-quarter points while connecting on 12 of 17 shots.

Crowding Crompton

Since ISU junior guard Mary Crompton tossed in six 3-pointers in seven attempts in a Jan. 9 win at Evansville, Redbird opponents have been effective keeping the Redbird long-range threat in check.

UNI limited Crompton to two attempts and no makes from beyond the arc. Crompton is 4 of 20 on 3-point tries over the past five games.

“They (MVC teams) probably guard her better than anyone in our league. We know that,” Gillespie said. “That’s why it was really disappointing the pace we played. We thought some of the best looks Mary could get was in transition. They did a nice job jamming Maya (Wong) on outlets. We have to continue to find ways to get Mary shots.”

Drake up next

ISU is back at Redbird Arena on Saturday for a 6 p.m. MVC game against Drake. Admission is free on Pack the Arena Night.

The Bulldogs (11-8, 3-5 in the MVC) defeated reeling Bradley 80-56 on Thursday in Peoria. Drake’s top scorer at 12.6 points per game is Maggie Bair, the sister of former Illinois Wesleyan player Charlie Bair.

The Drake women’s team has been in Central Illinois since Wednesday.

The Bulldogs arrived in Peoria on Wednesday and made the trip to Normal to watch the Drake men’s team take on ISU before heading back to Peoria for their game the next day.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

