Watch now: JuJu Redmond sparks Illinois State past Loyola in MVC Women's Tournament

MOLINE — Senior JuJu Redmond scored 29 points as fourth-seeded Illinois State turned back No. 5 Loyola, 68-52, in a Missouri Valley Conference Women's Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game Friday at TaxSlayer Center.

DeAnna Wilson contributed a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as ISU improved to 17-13 and meets No. 1-seeded Southern Illinois (21-8) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in a semifinal game. The Salukis beat No. 9 Indiana State, 77-61, in Friday's opening quarterfinal.

ISU shot 44% from the field, sinking 6 of 11 shots outside the arc, made 18 of 23 free throws and grabbed a 37-33 rebounding advantage.

Maya Chandler's 12 points paced Loyola (18-12), which lost for the third time this season to ISU. The Ramblers shot 32.8% from the field.

Loyola cut ISU's 11-point halftime lead to 34-32 before Redmond came to the rescue. She sank a 3-pointer, went inside for a short bank shot, then nailed another 3 to give the Redbirds a 42-33 lead after three quarters.

When Mary Compton sank a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw, ISU's lead grew to 52-37 with 7:35 left. The Ramblers never got closer than eight the rest of the way.

Redmond came out on fire. She scored 10 points in the first quarter, four on mid- to long-range jumpers, and staked ISU to a 16-4 lead. The Redbirds held Loyola scoreless the last 6:34 of the first quarter as ISU finished on a 12-0 run.

Loyola scored the first nine points of the second quarter and got within 17-15 on Allison Day's basket with 6:53 left in the half. Three-points by Kate Bullman and Kayel Newland were followed by three baskets by Redmond as ISU took a 29-18 halftime lead.

ISU held Loyola to 28.6% shooting in the first half, including 2 of 10 from distance. The Redbirds shot 48.1% and made 2 of 6 3-pointers.

