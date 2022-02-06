Watch now: JuJu Redmond rescues Illinois State women with fourth quarter heroics

NORMAL — Just when it appeared Illinois State’s offensive misadventures would ultimately lead to self destruction, JuJu Redmond stepped in Sunday at Redbird Arena.

Redmond scored nine fourth-quarter points and added two key steals to help the Redbirds escape with a 72-64 Missouri Valley Conference basketball victory over Indiana State.

ISU had amassed 36 points by the 5:18 mark of the second quarter. And while the Redbirds required the rest of the game to score their next 36, ISU improved to 13-9 overall and 9-2 in the MVC.

“JuJu was huge,” Redbirds coach Kristen Gillespie said. “She’s already one of the better players in our league, and she continues to raise her game. We know if the game is on the line, we have a player we can give the ball to who is going to make something positive happen.”

Indiana State (10-10, 5-4 in the Valley) had trimmed a 14-point deficit after three quarters to 60-54 and was hungry for more. Redmond foiled that cause with a steal and scored on a driving shot at the other end.

With the Sycamores down just 62-57 with 3:07 to play, Redmond nailed a 14-foot jumper and Indiana State would not get closer than seven the rest of the way.

“I feel like the more I play defense the more I get going offensively. So my momentum starts on the defensive end,” Redmond said. “I play my hardest to try to do something positive for the team.”

ISU’s 5-foot-11 fifth-year senior finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

“We were a few possessions here and there from being able to put a little more pressure on them to do something,” said Sycamores coach Chad Killinger. “Redmond did a great job taking over there at the end. She had a couple of big, clutch buckets, and that ended up being the difference.”

The Redbirds were rolling along holding a 36-19 edge after a DeAnna Wilson layup off a Redmond assist. And although ISU did not score over the remaining five-plus minutes of the half, Indiana State managed just six points and trailed by 11 at the break.

“Those young women play so incredibly hard,” Gillespie said of the Sycamores. “I thought their pressure bothered us a little bit and we had way too many turnovers. I’m proud of our players for sticking it out.”

“I felt like we couldn’t really get into a rhythm. There were a lot of stopped possessions,” said Redbird guard Mary Crompton. “We have to learn how to bring our own rhythm. We’re a team that likes to play in transition. We have to be able to continue to do that even if there are a lot of dead balls.”

Crompton tossed in a 3-pointer with 27 seconds showing in the third quarter. After Indiana State stepped over the baseline trying to inbound, Crompton banked in a driving shot at the four-second mark for a 57-43 Redbird advantage.

Crompton totaled 17 points, and Wilson chipped in 10 while grabbing a game-high 11 rebounds. ISU committed 18 turnovers, 17 of which came in the final three quarters.

Natalia Lalic topped the Sycamores with 18 points, Del’Janae Williams added 14 and Marie Hunter 10.

During ISU’s annual Play4Kay game, a program record $30,694 was raised for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

