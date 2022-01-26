Watch now: JuJu Redmond leading Illinois State women in her senior season

NORMAL — Despite carrying a heavy load, Illinois State senior JuJu Redmond is picking up speed as she heads toward the conclusion of her Redbird basketball career.

“I motivate myself, inspire myself,” Redmond said Wednesday at Redbird Arena. “I have lost a lot over the past year. I try to keep a focused mindset and keep thriving and not let things take me down. On days I want to quit, I just keep pushing myself.”

Redmond is dealing with the deaths of her best friend, her grandmother, her aunt and “my godfather is in the hospital not doing so well.”

The fifth-year senior from Chicago wanted to lead ISU to a successful season in her final year, and the Redbirds sit atop the Missouri Valley Conference standings at 6-1 entering Thursday’s 6 p.m. game against Northern Iowa at Redbird Arena.

“What I love about Ju is she just wants to win whatever that looks like,” said ISU coach Kristen Gillespie. “Some games like Missouri State it’s meant her scoring a lot. Some games it’s being a facilitator. It’s never about her, and I really appreciate that about her.”

Redmond scored 19 points in last week’s 52-51 road win over preseason MVC favorite Missouri State.

“That was more like a point to prove. We lost last year by one point,” Redmond said. “My last year I can’t keep losing to the same team. I had a lot of family stuff going on. I just wanted to go into the game with a focused mindset and give it my all.”

ISU started 3-7 but has won seven of its last eight games.

“I stayed true to what I believe,” Redmond said. “My thing was the team is really young and it takes some losses for people to understand this is where we need to be. We needed to go through that obstacle to understand how good we can be.”

Redmond, who sports the athletic ability to leave a defender behind with a quick fake or spin move, preaches confidence to her teammates.

“Any time I’m on the court I’m a leader,” said Redmond, whose actual first name is Juliunn. “I feel like I’m the best person on the court, and I want my teammates to feel like we’re the better team on the court, too.”

Redmond was named Valley Newcomer of the Year in 2019-20 and a first team league all-star in 2020-21. She is tied with teammate DeAnna Wilson for fourth in MVC scoring at 14.0 per game and averages 4.6 rebounds.

According to Gillespie, Redmond is both being given tougher defensive assignments and playing better defense.

“Last year she played against the four (forward) a lot and got away sometimes with guarding the least threatening player on some teams,” said the ISU coach. “This year she’s having to guard really good guards, and she’s doing a heckuva job. She’s made leaps and bounds progress on the defensive end.”

Redmond ranks sixth in the MVC in field goal percentage (.503) and eighth in free throw percentage (.776).

She is striving to become a more effective scorer at all three levels — 3-point arc, midrange and driving to the basket — with a hopeful eye on a professional career.

“It’s about staying healthy. I feel like I’ve got every other piece,” she said. “I need to be able to sustain physical contact and gain weight.”

