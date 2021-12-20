Watch now: Josiah proving to be Strong sixth man as Illinois State faces UTSA

NORMAL — When Illinois State head coach Dan Muller approached Josiah Strong about coming off the bench, the senior guard didn't look at it as a demotion.

Quite the contrary.

"He's trying to get the best out of me. The way the makeup of our team is, he wants to start the lineup that will work the best and from there on out have the best five at certain times," said Strong. "For me being a leader and someone a lot of guys look up to, I kind of took it and ran with it."

Strong has averaged 15.5 points in six games off the bench after scoring 10.3 in the first six games as a starter. He'll look to continue that trend when ISU (7-5) seeks its fourth straight victory against Texas-San Antonio (6-5) in a 2 p.m. game Tuesday at Redbird Arena.

Most of the Redbirds head home following the game to spend Christmas with their families before returning to campus to prepare for a Dec. 29 contest at Wisconsin.

The game before a holiday break is one many coaches fear.

"I do think this team is going to handle it well. As I tell them you'll go home the same time whether we win or lose," said Muller. "Just keep your mind here. Players across the country have one foot ready to go home, but you have to trust your guys once you talk to them."

Muller certainly trusts the 6-foot-4 Strong as much as anyone on the Redbird roster.

Strong didn't start the second half in a loss to Buffalo in Cancun on Dec. 24, but played a solid final 20 minutes. That prompted Muller to insert 6-5 sophomore Howard Fleming Jr. into the starting lineup and have Strong come off the bench.

The move has worked wonders. Strong has scored 20 or more points in three games, the fourth most by a reserve in the country this season. More importantly, ISU has gone 5-1.

"I don't want to say if he was starting he wouldn't be playing his best basketball because he could be," said Muller. "I know I like our rotations now and his scoring off the bench. I like being able to put him in for any of the guys on the court. He's playing such good basketball now. It shows his maturity and shows he's about the team."

Strong tried to make 400-500 shots every day in the offseason after shooting 37.1% outside the arc in his first year with the Redbirds last season. Thanks to his recent hot streak, Strong's 3-point percentage is up to .447, tied for 31st in the country.

About the only change for Strong is not hearing his name called during starting introductions.

"I have the same mindset whether I start or come off the bench," he said. "I'm going to go in there and try to be myself. It so happens the games I've been coming off the bench the ball has been going in a lot."

Strong said he feels good physically after taking a nasty fall during Saturday's 85-64 win against Ball State. He shook that off and led the Redbirds with 23 points thanks to 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Before Strong and teammate Sy Chatman drive home to the Minneapolis area on Wednesday for the holiday, the Redbirds want to make sure they enjoy a merry Christmas with a victory to keep their momentum going.

"It's natural when you haven't seen your family for a while to be looking forward to that," said Strong. "All of us have been in college before, so we know this game is as important as any game. We still have be just as focused for this game as our last game."

This will be the return game from December 2019 when the Roadrunners routed ISU, 89-70. The Redbirds won't have to deal with Jhavian Jackson, who torched them for 41 points that day in San Antonio.

UTSA has four players averaging in double figures, led by junior guard Dhieu Deing at 16.6. The Roadrunners shoot 37.7% from the field and 27.8% outside the arc. Muller points out UTSA grabs 14.4 offensive rebounds per game.

"If we don't rebound it gives them an opportunity to be more effective," he said. "They take really aggressive shots. We have to contest and not be surprised when guys are shooting the ball."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

