Watch now: John Fitzgerald comes 'home again' as voice of Illinois State football, men's basketball

NORMAL — John Fitzgerald never really planned to stay for only the 2002-03 season as Illinois State's play-by-play radio voice for football and men's basketball.

However, rights fees to broadcast Redbird games were up at the time. Fitzgerald wasn't sure WJBC Radio, where he was the sports director, was going to continue holding those in the future.

So Fitzgerald, who was 25 at the time, left and became a college baseball coach.

"This was a place that I always had a great affinity for," said Fitzgerald. "If things would have been different back then, I wouldn't have left because I wanted to be a broadcaster for Illinois State and wasn't sure that was going to be a possibility. It's always one I kept my eye on."

Sitting in Hancock Stadium's west bleachers Friday morning as the Redbirds were conducting their first football practice of the season, Fitzgerald could only smile.

"You can always go home again, right?" he said.

Indeed you can — and even next to the same guys as when you left.

Fitzgerald, 45, is succeeding the retired Dick Luedke as the voice of ISU football and men's basketball. He was named by ISU Athletics and its multimedia rightsholder, Learfield's Redbird Sports Properties, in late June.

In addition, Fitzgerald will host both seasonal shows with head coaches Brock Spack and Ryan Pedon and the new Illinois State Athletics "In the Nest" podcast.

Sitting beside Fitzgerald for ISU's football opener at Wisconsin on Sept. 3 will be Ted Schmitz, while Mike Matthews will be there when basketball season opens in November.

Schmitz and Matthews were Fitzgerald's partners for that 2002-03 season, too.

"What he (Schmitz) put up with a 24-year-old me probably was not good," said Fitzgerald. "I hope it's a little easier on Ted this year, to be honest. I hope I'm a little more seasoned to be a better partner for him."

Ironically, Luedke also served two different stints as ISU's radio broadcaster.

"John is someone our fans are familiar with from his time working in the community and will bring an experienced, passionate voice to our broadcasts for our fans, alumni and families to enjoy," said ISU athletic director Kyle Brennan.

Fitzgerald returns to the Twin Cities in a different lifestyle pattern.

He is now married with two children. His wife, Kelly, will be an associate principal at Chiddix Junior High while children Colton, 9, and Vivian, 7, will be attending Northpoint Elementary.

While Fitzgerald is finding many things around ISU seem the same, he is excited about what he sees as the future for Redbird athletics, mentioning the improvements at Duffy Bass Field and the athletic department's new Indoor Practice Facility.

"The affinity for the athletic department and university that I've had for years really has grown quite a bit the past couple months since getting myself in the process for this job," he said. "Talking to Kyle and some of the administrators and seeing the vision and energy that's around right now, it's really palpable and much more than it was in '02-03.

"It really seems like a neat place to be at and on the verge of really being successful in a number of realms."

Fitzgerald left WJBC in 2003 to become head baseball coach at Illinois Institute of Technology. He later served as a volunteer assistant at Notre Dame before becoming the head coach at North Central and the University of Chicago.

Broadcasting, though, remained a big part of Fitzgerald's life.

He returned to Loyola Chicago's men's basketball radio and television play-by-play duties — a spot he held from 1999-2002 before coming to ISU — from 2007-16. He also called minor league baseball and high school sports.

Fitzgerald left his coaching career behind last year when he became associate director of athletics for external relations at Division II Lewis University in Romeoville.

He admitted not having any regrets his time in the dugout has come to an end.

"I thought I would a little bit. I miss the camaraderie and game days to a certain extent," he said. "I didn't miss the nine-inning doubleheaders in Green Bay at the end of March in polyester pants. In a different climate, I might have missed it a little more."

Fitzgerald said he kept in touch with Matthews through the years. He also coached against the Redbirds at Duffy Bass Field and returned to Redbird Arena with Loyola when the Ramblers joined the Missouri Valley Conference in 2013.

Then Fitzgerald found out Luedke was retiring.

"When the opportunity came it was one that just made a lot of sense to try," he said. "You go back into broadcasting more on a full-time basis, and that's something I'm passionate about from a play-by-play standpoint. It was an opportunity I wanted to look into.

"That gets more complicated with a wife and two kids than when I was 24 or 25. We had talked and my wife was fully supportive and on board. We kind of went into this to see if all the stars were aligned, and luckily they were."

Maybe more so than he did 20 years ago, Fitzgerald is aware of living up to those who came before him and Hall of Fame broadcasters including Joe Tait, Jim Durham, Art Kimball, Mark Johnson and Luedke.

"Fans here are used to, for generations, of really high quality play-by-play," said Fitzgerald. "The all-time roster is phenomenal. To be associated with those guys is humbling and keeps you motivated to try to live up to it from a performance standpoint."