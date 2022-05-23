Watch now: Joe Petrakis figures to 'stretch the floor' for Redbirds; Alston Andrews staying

NORMAL — The 3-point shot becomes a bigger and bigger part of college basketball every year. Illinois State now figures to be able to put five players on the floor at the same time who are consistent threats from outside the arc.

ISU head coach Ryan Pedon officially announced Monday the signing of Joe Petrakis, a 6-foot-10, 224-pound forward who made 58 3-pointers last season for Western Carolina. Petrakis committed to the Redbirds last week.

"We needed size. He can play some inside and some outside, too," said Pedon, who took over the ISU program in early March. "There's no doubt about what he brings to the table if you look at his stats and you watch him play. He brings that ability to stretch the floor and makes you hard to guard."

The Redbirds got — or, more appropriately, kept — some size on their roster as 6-9, 230-pound Alston Andrews decided to take his name out of the NCAA Transfer Portal and remain with ISU. Andrews played sparingly in his first two seasons with the Redbirds.

Petrakis will have two years of eligibility with ISU. He played one season at Western Carolina after transferring from Kansas State, averaging 8.0 points and 3.2 rebounds for the Catamounts.

The native of Wichita, Kansas, began his career at Dodge City (Kan.) Community College, staying there one year before transferring to Kansas State to play for Bruce Weber.

Petrakis redshirted his first year at Kansas State before playing in 11 games in the 2020-21 season, averaging 1.5 points and 0.9 rebounds.

"The most important thing to me is the pieces fit together," said Pedon. "He has a 7-foot-1 wingspan. We have to have someone who can guard a big guy or whatever. I'm thinking how the pieces fit together for us on both ends."

The last time ISU possessed a lineup with five players on the court who were 3-point threats was with Deontae Hawkins in the 2016-17 season. The Redbirds won a school-record 28 games, went 17-1 in the Missouri Valley Conference and shared the league title with Wichita State.

Petrakis played in 32 games last season with 30 starts for Western Carolina. He scored a season-high 20 points at Mercer where he made 5-of-10 shots from long range. He pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds against Bowling Green in the season opener to go with 14 points for his first career double-double.

Petrakis also had 19 blocked shots and eight steals for the season while making 39.6% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range.

"I'm really excited about his fit for us," said Pedon. "Character, culture, the fact he's been through 200 practices at Kansas State going against big, big guys ... he's a definite piece to the puzzle that has a very identifiable skill."

Petrakis is the sixth transfer Pedon and his staff secured in their first 40 days on the job. Brigham Young transfer Seneca Knight is a 6-7 wing who can also slide to the frontcourt, while the others are all guards — Luke Kasubke (Kansas State), Bloomington High School graduate Colton Sandage (Western Illinois), Darius Burford (Elon) and Malachi Poindexter (Virginia).

Kasubke and Petrakis were Kansas State teammates for the 2020-21 season.

The Redbirds have one available scholarship, although Pedon has said they could hold that for the 2023 class.

Andrews is the sixth ISU scholarship player to remain on the team. The others are forwards Kendall Lewis (the lone returning starter), Liam McChesney, Alex Kotova and Harouna Sissoko, and center Ryan Schmitt.

Walk-ons Malcolm Miller, Nik Stadelman and Jayden Johnson are coming back, too.

The players return to campus in June for summer school and workouts.

"I feel really good. We have to have a real element of competition with this team and these practices because nobody is really proven," said Pedon. "We have some really good pieces, and I'm excited to see how it takes shape."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

