Watch now: Joe Hodgson, Illinois State men's golfers try to duplicate Redbird women's MVC tourney effort

Maybe a bit envious, too.

"That is a little bit of an added incentive," said Hodgson, a fifth-year senior from South Australia. "It was nice for them to bring that home. We're not trying to add any more pressure (on) ourselves. There's no point in doing that. Just have fun and trust the process."

ISU coach Ray Kralis hopes seeing the Redbird women win their first league crown since 2013 is "a great motivator" for his squad when the MVC Men's Golf Championship begins Sunday at Paducah Country Club in Paducah, Kentucky.

At stake is an automatic spot for the winning team and medalist in an NCAA Regional.

The Redbirds were the favorite in a preseason poll of league coaches. But ISU has been in a similar position in the past and come up short of winning its first MVC crown since 2007.

Seven times in the last 14 years the Redbirds have finished second, including the last two league tourneys in 2021 and 2019. There also have been a trio of third-place finishes.

"They know how close we've been," said Kralis. "Getting to the point of not getting caught up in the past or putting any more pressure on ourselves, we want want to go down there and get this thing and bring it home."

Kralis likes the new format adopted for the 54-hole tourney that mimics the women's tournament.

The men have traditionally played 36 holes on the first day followed by an 18-hole round the next day to conclude the event. But that has been changed this year to having single 18-hole rounds on three days as the women do.

"I don't know how it can't help the stronger teams spreading it out a little bit," said Kralis. "If things are not going your way (after the first day), you have a chance to regroup. You're not going to lose two-thirds of the tournament in one day."

That basically happened to the Redbirds last year. ISU struggled on the first day and fell 21 strokes behind surprising Loyola, which was hosting the tourney at Flossmoor Country Club. The Redbirds tried to rally in the final 18 holes, but came up four strokes short of the Ramblers.

"In a one-day event you can get hot and run away with it like they did," said Hodgson. "We know we have the game to win. We fought back tremendously on that last day ... the (new) format is set up perfect. We're ready."

The Redbirds put together a solid fall campaign, highlighted by winning the Badger Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin, by three strokes.

ISU's spring hasn't gone as well. However, the Redbirds tied for fourth two weeks ago in the Boilermaker Invitational at West Lafayette, Indiana, going 3-2-1 against Big Ten Conference schools in the event.

"As a whole I think the team feels great. We definitely haven't played to our potential, but have shown a lot of glimpses of it," said Hodgson. "We've put up some good rounds and, as Coach said, we've put up a lot of good stretches of golf. We've shown our game against some big schools. We're in a good position to really capitalize on the opportunity we have."

Hodgson has been a solid No. 1 player for the Redbirds this season. He leads the team with a 73.2-stroke average and has shot par or better in 14 of his 33 rounds.

"He's been reliable each and every round. (The key is) his maturity in himself and being able to stay calm during adversity," said Kralis. "He better understands team golf, for sure. When it requires a little discipline and a little more conservative strategy off the tee, he's doing those things and swallowing his pride and ego to keep the scores where we want them."

Another fifth-year senior, Andrew O'Brien, and junior Felix van Dijk from Holland also bring in MVC tourney experience along with Hodgson. O'Brien finished fourth last season and was named to the all-conference team. Hodgson tied for eighth while van Dijk tied for 10th.

Joining that trio in Kentuckky will be junior Valentin Peugnet from France and freshman Alex McCulla. Peugnet is second on the team with a 74.3 average, followed by McCulla (74.9), van Dijk (75.0), O'Brien (75.2) and junior Parker Wisdom (75.5), a Central Catholic High School graduate.

"We have a group, when they are on, they are as good as anybody in the fields we play in," said Kralis. "Unfortunately, we have some unforced errors that negate some of the great things we've done out there."

Kralis pointed out McCulla's performance last weekend in the Hawkeye Invitational at Iowa City, Iowa. McCulla had a nine-hole stretch where he went 8-under-par thanks to six birdies and an eagle.

The veteran ISU coach can't remember any Redbird golfer ever doing that before.

"It's a confident group and fully capable. There's no reason we can't get in there and get going right from the start," said Kralis. "We have a very capable five and collectively we're very strong if we keep everyone in it."

Women's selection show

The ISU women will find out what regional they will be headed to during the NCAA Selection Show at 4 p.m. Wednesday which will be televised on Golf Channel.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.