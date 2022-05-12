Watch now: Jared Hart makes unlikely transformation into Illinois State ace

NORMAL — The transformation of Jared Hart has been nothing short of remarkable.

Yet the search for any remarkable change in velocity or pitch repertoire yields nothing from the Illinois State left-hander.

“There’s not too much of a difference, just the mentality on the mound has been a lot different,” explained Hart.

Shaping that mentality and turning it from a weakness into a strength was an offseason endeavor, according to ISU coach Steve Holm.

“It’s more a testament to Jared Hart than anything. He came back with a different attitude,” Holm said. “He focused on all the other things besides baseball, trying to be better in the classroom, better off the field, better in the weight room and better getting his sleep. All of those things and now baseball has gotten easier.”

Struggling to a 2021 ERA of 8.69 in 19⅔ innings, Hart has become ISU’s top starter and ranks eighth nationally with an ERA of 1.52 over 47⅓ innings.

“Jared was somebody we believed in even when he struggled,” said Holm. “We would look at each other and think how does this guy struggle this bad with this kind of stuff. We saw the stuff, but he didn’t command it. He didn’t believe in it.”

“One thing we talked about with Holm is trusting your routine, winning your routine,” said Hart. “It’s the day you throw but also going past that. The day after that what are you doing? And the day after that, recovering and preparing yourself.

"That way whenever game time comes, I’ve already done everything to prepare for this so I don’t need to stress about anything else. It takes a huge weight off your shoulders.”

Hart began the season in the bullpen and established himself as ISU’s most dependable reliever. Holm eventually moved Hart into the closer’s role, but an April 8-10 series at Kansas convinced the ISU coach another change was prudent.

“We want to Kansas and didn’t get Jared in a game,” recalled Holm. “We have an arm we know could have beaten Kansas in different roles, but we didn’t even get to him. At that point, we thought let’s just move him to Friday and see what happens.”

“Friday night starter” in college baseball vernacular means ace, the pitcher who starts in the opening game of a weekend series.

Holm saw similarities between Hart and past Missouri Valley Conference star hurlers Brent Headrick of ISU and Geremy Guerrero of Indiana State.

“They are both about 88 mph lefties with a wipeout off speed pitch,” said Holm. “I was scratching my head. I think we have that guy.”

Thus far, Holm has been correct.

Making his first start against Valparaiso on April 15, Hart tossed six one-hit innings and struck out five in a 7-0 ISU victory.

Through four MVC starts, Hart owns a 1.38 ERA with just 15 hits allowed in 26 innings. He will take the mound Friday in Springfield, Mo., as the Redbirds open a conference series against Missouri State.

Hart relies on a fastball that reaches into the low 90s and a wicked slider. He mixes in an occasional change up.

“We got away from getting my fingers on the side of the ball and throwing more of a true sinker on my fastball,” Hart said. “I got a little more vertical break on the slider with just a slight difference where my hands were, nothing crazy.

"I practiced my change up a lot during the offseason. Having three pitches has helped me out of the bullpen, and it’s crucial as a starter.”

Hart isn’t pacing himself more in a starting role.

“For me, you’ve got to win the inning every single inning,” said the 6-footer from Cedar Park, Texas. “If I punch it and I’m out by the third inning then I’m out by the third inning, but I’m going to win those three innings. It’s everything I’ve got from the get go. So far it’s worked out.”

Holm sees the required competitiveness of a Friday starter in Hart.

“He’s got the Friday mentality,” Holm said. “You see him pitch and it’s calm, cool and collected. But there’s a fire inside you don’t get to see in the stands. There was a huge fire in Brent Headrick most people didn’t get to see. It’s the same with Jared.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Reinhardt

