Watch now: Jared Hart excels in first start as Illinois State blanks Valparaiso

NORMAL — Jared Hart hurled six one-hit innings in his first start of the season, and Illinois State roughed up the country's strikeouts per nine innings leader Friday in a 7-0 Missouri Valley Conference victory over Valparaiso at Duffy Bass Field.

Hart (2-0) struck out five and did not issue a walk. The Beacons did not muster a hit until a sixth-inning double by Alex Ryan.

“It’s definitely a different opportunity for me,” said Hart, who had posted a 1.77 ERA in 20⅓ relief innings. “They told me fill up the zone and everything would be all right. I know I’ve got the stuff to do it. It’s a matter of getting it between the white lines.”

ISU coach Steve Holm had moved Hart into the closer role but didn't feel the Redbirds were giving Hart enough opportunities.

"We figured he was kind of our best pitcher. The numbers indicated that," Holm said. "There's no better spot than Friday. We tried the switch and obviously it worked out well."

Hart navigated six innings in a mere 66 pitches. Colin Wyman worked the final three innings for his first save.

ISU struck early against Valpo starter Colin Fields, who entered the game with 73 strikeouts in 41⅔ innings (15.77 per nine).

After reigning National Player of the Week Ryan Cermak walked to open the game, Greg Nichols jumped on the first pitch from Fields and smashed his first home run of the season to right field.

“I was sitting first pitch. I got it up and put a good swing on it and it went out,” Nichols said. “It’s huge on a Friday night to get ahead like that and get some momentum rolling.”

Jake McCaw and Connor Olson followed with doubles for a 3-0 ISU edge.

The Redbirds extended their lead to 5-0 in the second as Cermak scored on a Jake McCaw ground out and Nichols crossed the plate on an Olson single.

McCaw launched a 432-foot home run to center field in the fifth, and Tyler Woltman's sacrifice fly brought home Nick Gile.

Cermak turned in the defensive play of the game in the third, ranging far into right-center field and diving headlong to snare a drive off the bat of Ryan.

The Redbirds improved to 13-15 overall and 2-3 in the MVC, while the Beacons dropped to 11-18 and 0-4 in league play.

The series continues with a 3 p.m. game Saturday.

