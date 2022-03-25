Watch now: Jake McCaw, Nick Gile homer twice as Illinois State topples Saint Louis

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL – Illinois State blasted five home runs and assembled its largest Duffy Bass Field rally since 2010 Friday in a 15-7 nonconference baseball victory over Saint Louis.

ISU sent 14 batters to the plate in a nine-run, second-inning outburst while improving its record to 9-8.

Saint Louis starter Scott Youngbrandt was one pitch from a 1-2-3 first inning when he hit Jake McCaw. Connor Olson followed with an infield single before Nick Gile launched a 3-1 pitch 423 feet to left field for a 3-0 lead.

In the second, Greg Nichols’ double to right-center field cranked up the merry-go-round on the bases by driving home Luke Cheng, who had singled.

After an intentional walk to Ryan Cermak, an Aidan Huggins single knocked in Adrian Flores and Nichols.

Jake McCaw ended Youngbrandt’s afternoon with a three-run blast to right field.

Saint Louis reliever Jack Weber plunked his first batter (Olson), and Jonathan Sabotnik handed ISU an 11-1 advantage on a two-run homer to right. The final tally of the second came when Cheng scored on a balk after his second single of the frame.

McCaw hammered his second homer to center field in the fifth. The solo shot covered 446 feet to center field.

Gile ripped his second long ball with Connor Olson aboard in the eighth.

ISU starter Derek Salata allowed three runs in six innings, including solo homers from Matt Turino and Cam Redding.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

