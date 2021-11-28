Watch now: ISU volleyball team to meet No. 6 Purdue in NCAA Tournament first-round match

NORMAL — Illinois State will face Purdue, the No. 6 overall seed, on Thursday in an NCAA Volleyball Tournament first-round match at West Lafayette, Ind., as pairings were released Sunday night.

The Redbirds (19-13) gained their fourth straight NCAA appearance by defeating Loyola in five sets Saturday in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament championship match at Redbird Arena.

It is the first time ISU has qualified for the NCAA tourney four years in a row since 1982-85.

ISU sophomore Kaitlyn Prondzinski was named the tourney's most valuable player after recording a career-high 20 kills against the Ramblers after the Redbirds lost the first two sets.

ISU is seeking its first NCAA tourney win since 2014 when the Redbirds rallied from an 0-2 deficit to beat Marquette in the first round before losing to host Wisconsin.

The ISU-Purdue (23-6) winner faces the winner of a first-round match between Marquette (26-5) and Dayton (25-5) in the second round Saturday.

One of Purdue's standouts is Normal Community High School graduate Grace Cleveland, a senior outside hitter.

The MVC Tournament title was the 13th for the Redbirds and their third straight. ISU became the first team to win back-to-back-to-back titles since 2009-11 when Northern Iowa accomplished the feat.

"I feel like I've been holding my breath all year, and it's because we knew this was our potential and we said it," said ISU head coach Leah Johnson after beating Loyola. "We're going to chase our potential. I feel like we've had so many setbacks and challenges that I've been holding my breath because I wasn't sure we'd realize this."

The last time ISU won three straight titles was from 1982-85 when the Redbirds earned four in a row.

The match against Loyola was the seventh time in Valley history the title match went five sets, including the first since 2015 (Wichita State over Missouri State).

ISU became the fifth team to rally from an 0-2 deficit to win an MVC Tournament match, including just the third to win a title match when trailing 0-2.

Prondzinski was joined on the all-tournament team by ISU sophomores Tamara Otene and Nicole Lund. Otene, a New Zealand native, was the MVC Player of the Year.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.