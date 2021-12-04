Watch now: ISU goes cold in the second half as Jackson State takes victory

NORMAL — Illinois State shot 24% from the field in the second half as Jackson State turned back the Redbirds, 61-55, in a nonconference game Saturday at Redbird Arena.

ISU scored the first nine points of the second half to take a 38-33 lead. But the Redbirds' offense stalled, going almost nine minutes without a basket as the Tigers led 46-42 with 8:46 left.

Antonio Reeves' three-point play ended the ISU drought. ISU went back ahead before a 7-0 run gave the Tigers a 55-49 lead with 2:36 left. The Redbirds couldn't get within one possession the rest of the way.

ISU (4-5) shot 34% from the field for the game, including 4 of 21 outside the arc. Reeves paced the Redbirds with 14 points. Howard Fleming Jr. tied his career high with 10 points.

Chance Moore and Ken Evans led the Tigers, who haven't played a home game this season, with 13 points each. Jackson State shot 40.5% from the field, including 8 of 13 on 3-pointers.

Jackson State made 7 of 10 shots outside the arc in the first half in taking a 32-30 lead. The Redbirds had 11 turnovers, four on charging calls, that led to a 13-3 advantage in points off turnovers in the first half for Jackson State.

ISU has final examinations this week and won't play until next Saturday at Chicago State.

This story will be updated.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.