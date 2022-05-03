Watch now: ISU basketball staff still exploring recruiting options after signing Kansas State's Luke Kasubke

NORMAL — Ryan Pedon now has four players signed to his first Illinois State basketball recruiting class.

What comes next, with three scholarships currently open, is still a "fluid" situation, according to the Redbirds' head coach.

Pedon announced Monday that 6-foot-5 guard Luke Kasubke, a transfer from Kansas State, has signed with the Redbirds. Kasubke is the fourth guard that Pedon and his staff have added, joining Colton Sandage (Western Illinois), Darius Burford (Elon) and Malachi Poindexter (Virginia).

With 6-foot-11 Ryan Schmitt and 6-10 Alex Kotv as the only "bigs" still on the roster, it might appears the Redbirds are in need of adding another body inside.

That may, or may not, happen.

"The roster is still evolving. You have to consider all options," said Pedon. "We need to continue to address our defense and we need to address our versatility. That's a word (versatility) people are going to hear me say a lot. I value that on both sides of the ball. I would like to always address our shooting."

This is finals week at ISU. Pedon said most of the Redbird players will go home for a couple weeks before returning in early June for summer school and the start of summer individual workouts.

When asked if ISU will have 13 players allowed by the NCAA on scholarship by then, Pedon's response: "To be determined."

"I don't know if that's my goal," he said. "I'm a believer sometimes less is more. We'll have to see. I don't want to force something that is not there long term for what we want. At this time of year you really have to be disciplined.

"If we err right now, I want to err on the side of being too picky as we start this thing and establish this thing. If we don't and make some errors or misjudgments or some things don't work out for some guys, we're going to be looking at doing the same thing next year. That's not what I want to do."

Kasubke is someone Pedon has known for a while.

The ISU coach was recruiting Kasubke, who was a standout for Chaminade High School in St. Louis, as an Ohio State assistant coach. Kasubke's AAU program, MoKan Elite, won the Peach Jam Championship heading into his senior year.

"I got to see him play a lot in the spring and summer going into his senior year. I was always really impressed with him," said Pedon. "That helped a lot in this case because I knew what we were getting and what my eyes have told me in the past. Maybe his stats (at Kansas State) didn't bear out and prove what I saw, but at least I know what he's capable of and what he can be."

Kasubke played in 46 games in two seasons for the Wildcats. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds as a freshman in the 2020-21 season and 1.9 points and 1.1 rebounds this past season.

His high game of eight points came against then No. 2-ranked Baylor as a freshman and Wichita State as a sophomore.

Kasubke was a consensus top 200 prospect by several recruiting services. He was ranked as the No. 31 shooting guard by Rivals.com and No. 37 by 247Sports.com.

However, Kasubke made only 22.4% of his shot from outside the arc at Kansas State. He sank 10 of 40 3-point attempts this season.

Kasubke's career at Kansas State got off to a rocky start when he missed the first 13 games with a foot injury.

"We can help him because we have a strong belief in him. We sort of know what we're dealing with," said Pedon. "We're dealing with a guy who probably needs a little jolt of confidence and game reps and some consistency there.

"When guys are counted on, they can eliminate part of what has held them back. Early in your career some guys are always second guessing themselves. Should I shoot this or is this a good shot? Sometimes it comes through maturity, experience and actual game confidence where you do it."

Pedon had several conservations with Bruce Weber, who was Kasubke's coach at Kansas State before resigning after the season.

Weber told Pedon that when Kansas State signed Kasubke "we thought he was going to be a great shooter and needed a lot of work on his defense. When we got him, he needed work on his shot and he was a better defender than I thought he was."

"I don't see a guy that is not capable or good enough," said Pedon. "I see a guy that needs to get his swagger back, and we can really help with it."

Kasubke will have three years of eligibility with the Redbirds, as will Burford and Poindexter. Sandage, a Bloomington High School graduate, has one year left.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @Pg_Benson

