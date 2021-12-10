Watch now: ISU approves Indoor facility for Redbird athletics

NORMAL — Illinois State athletics moved a significant step closer to its long-awaited goal of an indoor practice facility on Saturday.

In a special meeting, the university’s board of trustees voted to authorize its athletics department to proceed with design, bidding, construction and financing of such a facility that is planned for the current football practice field directly north of Horton Field House.

“It’s a great day for our department, particularly our coaches and student-athletes,” ISU director of athletics Kyle Brennan said. “This project will put them in position to be successful. I could not be happier for them as we get closer to getting this project done.”

The approval is contingent on athletics having 70% of the estimated $11.5 million cost, or $8,050,000.

Board documents reveal that $6,955,000 in commitments had been secured as of Dec. 1. That leaves $1,095,000 in remaining funds needed to begin the project.

Future revenue resources are expected to cover the final 30% ($3,450,000), as athletics plans to rent out the space when it is not being used by Redbird teams.

“We still have a need to raise over $600,000 to begin construction and just over $4 million remaining to fully fund the project,” Brennan said. “We have great momentum, great fans and great supporters. I’m really confident we will get there in short order.”

Brennan's hope is to begin construction this coming spring, with the building ready for use when student-athletes return to campus in August for the 2022-23 school year.

“A lot of things have to happen with the state and university for that to take place,” said Brennan. “If those things go smoothly, we hope it will be ready for fall. When I got here, we wanted to put aggressive goals in place, and it’s an aggressive goal to get there this spring.”

The planned facility will be a heated, quality opaque dual-membrane fabric air dome with insulation pockets for planned year-round use.

Athletics will use unspent funds from a 2018 debt issuance to cover $1.5 million of the project, existing department funds to cover $165,000 and a future debt issuance to cover the remaining $9.87 million. The donations would be used for the debt payments.

The board said that will “help facilitate earlier construction completion of this important facility.”

The indoor facility will be 69 feet high, 393 feet long and 201 feet wide with LED lighting. A 100-yard practice football field will feature a single end zone with run off areas and artificial turf to match the current surface at Hancock Stadium.

While the facility will be open to all Redbird teams, it is expected to be particularly useful for football, baseball, softball and soccer. When construction is completed, it will also ease congestion for ISU teams (such as track and field) using Horton Field House.

ISU football coach Brock Spack called the development a “game changer” for his program.

“It’s very encouraging. When I first got here we played in the worst stadium in the league. We were able to get that fixed (with a $25 million east side renovation),” Spack said. “This gives a statement that football is important and athletics is important. It will be the most used facility on campus.”

Spack believes the recruiting impact will be “huge. We could feel it this year because we still have scholarships available. But for future classes, this is going to be huge.”

The ISU coach recalled having to move his team’s final practice before leaving for Texas and the FCS national championship game in January 2015 to Illinois Wesleyan’s Shirk Center because the outside temperature was below zero.

The indoor facility also will allow Redbird quarterbacks and receivers to work together year-round.

