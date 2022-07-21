Watch now: ISU AD Kyle Brennan says indoor practice facility progressing

NORMAL – Illinois State held a ceremonial groundbreaking for its new Indoor Practice Facility on April 9.

More than three months later, that ground on the Redbirds football team practice field north of Horton Field House remains undisturbed.

Yet Illinois State director of athletics Kyle Brennan points to the recent installation of a construction fence and trailer in an adjacent parking lot as a sign that the project is progressing.

“Would I have liked it done sooner? Absolutely,” Brennan said earlier this week. “The timeline on this project is going to be difficult to nail down. We’re dealing with the hand we’ve been dealt with the economy and inflation, labor shortages and supply chain issues. We’re trying to pull all those together to get it done as quickly as we can."

Brennan expects dirt to be moved on the site of the $11.5 million facility in the next four weeks. The heated, dual-membrane fabric air dome will feature a 100-yard practice field with runoff areas and artificial turf to match the surface at Hancock Stadium.

“The plan is still to have it open for the spring for our student-athletes,” said Brennan. “Not when they get back in January, but more February or March right now. I want to have it before football starts spring ball. Those first few weeks in spring ball sometimes are pretty tough (weather wise).”

Brennan insists the delay has nothing to do with financial complications.

“No,” he said. “We’re good on the money.”

Here are Brennan’s thoughts on other issues involving the ISU athletic department as athletes begin returning to campus in early August.

Football scheduling

ISU has money making games scheduled with FBS programs for this fall (at Wisconsin on Sept. 3) as well as road games against Iowa in 2024, Oklahoma in 2025, Northern Illinois in 2026, Missouri in 2027 and Illinois in 2028.

The Redbirds do not have an FBS game, which typically comes with a guarantee of $300,000 to $700,000, locked in for 2023.

“That’s hard to find one year away,” Brennan said. “It’s possible, but most likely FCS (opponent). We’re open to guarantee games as well. But to try to find a game will be a challenge for us.”

ISU will “look for teams regionally that make sense, give us good competition, help us in strength of schedule yet also give us an opportunity to be successful,” according to Brennan. “We’ll look at opportunities from those angles and try to figure out who is the best fit for us.”

The Redbirds also need another FCS game to fill out the 2025 schedule.

New baseball turf

Duffy Bass Field is having a new artificial turf installed this week. As with the outgoing turf, it will cover the infield with the outfield remaining grass.

“It was time. It was showing wear,” Brennan said. “We have other entities from the community we rent it out to so it gets used, which is great. We love to have people on campus, but it takes more wear and tear on the field.”

The new turf will have larger ISU logos and the basepaths will be a darker shade of brown.

“It’s got some great graphics on it,” said Brennan. “I think it will really pop and look nice. “

Name, Image, Likeness

Brennan has hired Maya Bulger and Dayton Hammes to handle ISU’s pursuit of NIL opportunities for Redbird athletes.

“It’s the biggest change in college athletics in the last 30 years,” Brennan said. “Our goal is to be the best in the Missouri Valley at it. I think we already are, and we’re going to stay there.”

Brennan believes ISU must attack NIL with aggressiveness.

“I want to put our coaches in position to recruit,” he said. “These kids come in and look at facilities, they look at academics then they sit down with the coach and say ‘OK, what’s in it for me.’ You’ve got to have answer to that question.

“A lot of programs out there are frustrated by this because it’s such a change from where we were. People who are frustrated and don’t like it are going to get left behind. People that accept it and run with it are those who are going to do well. We’ve chosen to embrace it here.”

Big Ten trickle down

Brennan does expect the Big Ten Conference adding USC and UCLA to form a coast to coast league will have some effect on schools such as ISU.

“The shift is so seismic there is going to be trickle down,” he said. “You can’t predict what is going to happen because I never would have thought in a million years UCLA and USC were going to the Big Ten.”

Brennan believes Missouri Valley Conference commissioner Jeff Jackson and Missouri Valley Football Conference commissioner Patty Viverito “have really done a good job of starting to think about what the future looks like and getting us prepared.

“Teams in our conference need to think about two things. One, where do you sit. Are you an FCS program or someone who could potentially be FBS? The other thing we need to be thinking about is how do we protect our good members from going to the next level, and if we are going to lose them do we have teams in mind that we’re ready to go with ourselves. This is like that game when you play music and when it stops you’ve got to sit in a chair. And if you don’t have a chair, you’re left out.”

Brennan said ISU has no immediate plans to move its football program from the MVFC and FCS to FBS.

“I wouldn’t rule it out for us. I do think we have a lot of good things to offer if we were to make that sort of move. Right now, we haven’t pursued it, haven’t made any plans on it,” he said. “It would take a lot. It costs a lot of money. We love the Missouri Valley Conference, and we love the Missouri Valley Football Conference. It would have to be something pretty special for ISU to consider leaving.”

Weisbecker Fund

ISU recently announced it was rebranding its Weisbecker Scholarship Fund to a more nimble Weisbecker Athletic Fund.

“One of the main reasons is for tax purposes. Changing it to Athletic Fund allows money to come in and go to different sports and not have to worry about that,” Brennan said. “The second piece is we were having trouble getting matching dollars from certain organizations because it was just scholarship. It makes things cleaner. They can give to specific sports easier, and online donations get easier. We’re trying to tighten us the processes and procedures underneath that name.”

What’s next?

After completion of the long sought Indoor Practice Facility, the next item on Brennan’s list is a new academic center for ISU athletes.

“We have great academics here at ISU,” he said “We do an amazing job, but the building we have doesn’t match the effort and results we show here.”

Brennan wants the Redbird academic center to be a highlight of recruiting visits instead of something coaches downplay.

Brennan anticipates a team lounge and team meeting spaces along with the requisite areas for athletes to study and receive academic assistance.

“I really want to have all our programs be able to bring prospective student-athletes through a spot that really communicates the importance of academics here at Illinois State,” he said.