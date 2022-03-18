Watch now: Iowa eliminates Illinois State from NCAA Tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Staying with the powerful Iowa women’s basketball team proved too tall a task for Illinois State on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.

Ranked eighth nationally and the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Regional, the Hawkeyes scored the first nine points of the second half to cast aside the Redbirds and finished off a 98-58 first-round victory before a sold-out crowd of over 14,000 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Caitlin Clark, Iowa’s All-American sophomore guard, matched her season average with 27 points. Monika Czinano, the 6-foot-3 post player who rarely dribbles, added 18.

Playing her final game at ISU, JuJu Redmond paced the Redbirds with 25 points. Iowa City native Mary Crompton scored 11.

The 15th-seeded Redbirds started confidently and seized a 7-2 edge on Crompton’s 3-pointer. ISU’s last lead came at 13-12 on a Redmond free throw.

Iowa moved to 24-7 and will face No. 10 seed Creighton on Sunday. Making their first NCAA appearance since 2008, the Redbirds bowed out at 19-14.

The fast start to the second half handed the Hawkeyes a 52-29 bulge.

ISU clawed back within 64-44 on three Maya Wong free throws at the 2:14 mark of the third quarter. Iowa finished the period on a 10-3 streak with 6-4 Addison O’Grady scoring on an inbound pass at the buzzer for a 74-47 lead

Iowa, which had missed its first four shots from beyond the arc, suddenly found the range with Gabbie Marshall connecting twice and Clark once as Iowa surged ahead 19-13.

The Hawkeyes held a 34-22 margin after a McKenna Warnock trey. ISU closed within 34-27 on a Kate Bullman 3-pointer and a Redmond bucket.

Iowa finished the half in a 9-2 run with Tomi Taiwo turning a steal into a layup at the 44-second mark to extend the Hawkeyes’ advantage to 43-29 entering halftime.

Creighton 84, Colorado 74

Tenth-seeded Creighton upended No. 7 Colorado in Friday's first game.

Morgan Maly matched a career high with 20 points for Creighton (21-9). Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen each had 16.

Emma Ronsiek added 10 points for the Bluejays, making their first NCAA appearance since 2018.

Colorado finished the season at 22-9.

This story will be updated

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.