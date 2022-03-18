Watch now: Iowa eliminates Illinois State from NCAA Tournament

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Staying with the powerful Iowa women’s basketball team proved too tall a task for Illinois State on Friday in the NCAA Tournament.
Ranked eighth nationally and the No. 2 seed in the Greensboro Regional, the Hawkeyes scored the first nine points of the second half to cast aside the Redbirds and finished off a 98-58 first-round victory before a sold-out crowd of over 14,000 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Caitlin Clark, Iowa’s All-American sophomore guard, matched her season average with 27 points. Monika Czinano, the 6-foot-3 post player who rarely dribbles, added 18.
Playing her final game at ISU, JuJu Redmond paced the Redbirds with 25 points. Iowa City native Mary Crompton scored 11.
The 15th-seeded Redbirds started confidently and seized a 7-2 edge on Crompton’s 3-pointer. ISU’s last lead came at 13-12 on a Redmond free throw.
Iowa moved to 24-7 and will face No. 10 seed Creighton on Sunday. Making their first NCAA appearance since 2008, the Redbirds bowed out at 19-14.
The fast start to the second half handed the Hawkeyes a 52-29 bulge.
ISU clawed back within 64-44 on three Maya Wong free throws at the 2:14 mark of the third quarter. Iowa finished the period on a 10-3 streak with 6-4 Addison O’Grady scoring on an inbound pass at the buzzer for a 74-47 lead
Iowa, which had missed its first four shots from beyond the arc, suddenly found the range with Gabbie Marshall connecting twice and Clark once as Iowa surged ahead 19-13.
The Hawkeyes held a 34-22 margin after a McKenna Warnock trey. ISU closed within 34-27 on a Kate Bullman 3-pointer and a Redmond bucket.
Iowa finished the half in a 9-2 run with Tomi Taiwo turning a steal into a layup at the 44-second mark to extend the Hawkeyes’ advantage to 43-29 entering halftime.
Creighton 84, Colorado 74
Tenth-seeded Creighton upended No. 7 Colorado in Friday's first game.
Morgan Maly matched a career high with 20 points for Creighton (21-9). Lauren Jensen and Molly Mogensen each had 16.
Emma Ronsiek added 10 points for the Bluejays, making their first NCAA appearance since 2018.
Colorado finished the season at 22-9.
This story will be updated
PHOTOS: Illinois State women vs. Iowa at the NCAA Tournament
Illinois State guard Kayel Newland (13) and Iowa guard Kate Martin (20) position for a rebound during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Illinois State guard Juliunn Redmond (23) drives to the basket against Iowa during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Illinois State guard Maya Wong (12) shoots over Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall (24) during the first half of a first-round game in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, Friday, March 18, 2022, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)