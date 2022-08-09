Watch now: Intercity high school football revs up with first practice

It’s a day high school football coaches eagerly anticipate through offseason conditioning and summer camps — and then breathe a sigh of relief when it’s over.

The first day of practice arrived Monday as teams throughout the Pantagraph area officially began preparations for the Aug. 26 season openers.

“You hate this day, but you love this day,” Bloomington coach Scott Godfrey said after wrapping up a morning practice. “You’re dealing with physicals, dealing with everything that has nothing to do with who you’re going to have to play in three weeks.”

“It’s just hectic,” said Normal West coach Nathan Fincham. “We go from being in summer doing things a certain way and all of a sudden the season starts and you’ve got to make sure you’re registered and have your physical. There are a lot of things going on. Kids need a little more direction as the season starts.”

According to Normal Community coach Jason Drengwitz, preparation helps only to an extent.

“You always think you’ve got everything done and every question answered, every piece of equipment and every detail buttoned up,” he said. “But you realize there are one or two questions you left unanswered. But it’s still an exciting time of year.”

Here are a few observations after a Monday tour of Intercity high school opening practices:

Year two at U High

University High enters its second season under Coach Brody Walworth with fortified numbers.

“We’ve got 64 and it was like 51 last year,” said Walworth, whose first Pioneers’ team was 3-6. “Especially in the conference we play in (Central State Eight), that’s a huge part of what we’re trying to do as part of the building process. That will help us with depth and help us at the lower levels.”

Walworth also feels “ahead” of last season with a year to build on.

“The coaches notice it, the players notice it. There is just a different feel around practice,” Walworth said. “Our tempo is better, the way we operate as a team is better and our execution is way ahead of where we were last year.”

U High returns quarterback Colin Cunningham, who completed 75 of 156 passes last season for 940 yards.

“He grew a ton in the job last year,” said Walworth. “He’s really taken some awesome steps forward this summer. He’s a tremendous player and a great leader for us.”

The Pioneers no longer have one of the top punter/place-kickers in the nation since Declan Duley transferred to El Paso-Gridley.

Central Catholic progressing

Saints coach Kevin Braucht hopes to keep his team moving toward a playoff berth after a 4-5 campaign.

“If you would have told me year one that in year three we would be 4-4 and have an opportunity to punch our (playoff) ticket, I would have taken that,” said Braucht. “Obviously we were disappointed we didn’t do that. But it also gave us some extra motivation for the offseason and into the summer.

“Our culture is strong. The kids know exactly what we want done. I project us to be a good football team that is going to be a tough out for anybody.”

Central Catholic has a proven passing combination in quarterback Colin Hayes and receiver Ryan Hoeferle. Hayes passed for 1,018 yards a year ago, while Hoeferle earned All-Area honors by hauling in 38 passes for 542 yards.

“Colin has made a lot of strides, most in the meeting room knowing what defenses are doing, how they’re attacking us and how we want to attack them,” Braucht said. “Ryan is a good target for Colin. He’s a good ballcarrier, too. We feel really good about having those two on the offensive side for sure.”

BHS seeks fifth win

Bloomington has been 4-5 in the past two full seasons, an agonizing one win shy of a playoff berth.

“We’ve been knocking on the door. We’ve been a game away or a play away,” Godfrey said. “You get beat on a Hail Mary by West that keeps you out of the playoffs.”

The Purple Raiders have 110 players in the program providing depth Godfrey plans to make use of.

“Our numbers are as good as they’ve been since I’ve been here,” he said. “We’re hoping to utilize that depth and have less two-way players. That way we can play four quarters with some of the teams in the Big 12 that are afforded that ability.”

In his first season playing quarterback at any level, Marcus Griffin rushed for 802 yards and passed for 329.

“He’s a great playmaker. We’re looking for him to make the next step as a quarterback,” said Godfrey. “We want to be able to make this offense stretch you vertically and sideline to sideline. If he can do that, that will really help us.”

Defense a West strength

Normal West returns two All Area players to its defense in linebacker Brock Leenerman and defensive back Tanner Cupples along with several other experienced players.

“We’ve got six to eight returning starters on defense,” Fincham said. “We took our lumps along the way, but these guys learned a lot from that experience. A lot of guys, whether they started or not, they got playing time last year. We’re excited about what that group can do this year.”

After seeing action off the bench earlier, Jayden Mangruem took over at quarterback in week seven last season and returns as West starter. He completed 34 of 80 passes for 601 yards.

“We’re excited about the things he can do,” said Fincham. “Last year he showcased his running ability a little bit more. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can do as a well-rounded quarterback this year.”

NCHS turns to Wiese

While Normal Community is the only Intercity program that does not return its starting quarterback, the successor to All Area signal caller Chase Mackey is nevertheless set.

“Chase Wiese is our guy,” NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said. “He started some as a sophomore during the COVID year when Chase Mackey broke his hand. He was the back up last year but played defense for us.”

Wiese has help in the backfield in senior Chris Taylor, who has several college scholarship offers, and junior Tommy Davis. Davis rushed for 631 yards, while Taylor ran for 436 and was an All Area kick returner.

“We feel like they’re two of the most talented players in the league,” said Drengwitz. “We’ll try to find the way to utilize them the best we can on offense, defense and special teams.”

The Ironmen also boast senior Ryan Millmore, a nationally ranked kicker and punter who also is mulling college offers.