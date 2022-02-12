Watch now: Indiana State rallies late, scores final 11 points to slip past Illinois State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — Illinois State missed a golden opportunity to really break open Saturday's game in the first half before settling for a 12-point lead at the intermission.

Then, after Indiana State rallied to gain three ties in the second half, the Redbirds took an eight-point lead on Antonio Reeves' corner 3-pointer with 3:57 left.

Once again, ISU couldn't put the Sycamores away. This time, it would come back to haunt the Redbirds.

Cooper Neese's short bank shot gave Indiana State its first lead of the game with 1:47 left. The Sycamores ended on an 11-0 run to stun ISU, 60-57, in a Missouri Valley Conference game before a Hulman Center crowd of 2,766.

"We had a big lapse in the second half," said ISU senior Josiah Strong. "In the first half we were feeling like we were playing really good defense. In the second half we had a stretch where we went dry on both ends of the court, and they went on a run and we never able bounce back from that."

There have been several disappointing losses this season. This one seemed to sting more as ISU had a chance to win at a place where it has only come out on top once since 2007 and also win its first MVC game on this road this season.

Instead, the Redbirds dropped to 11-15 overall and 4-9 in the league as its hopes of getting the sixth seed in the MVC Tournament and a bye into the quarterfinals took a severe hit.

"An eight-point lead with four minutes left, we should have finished it out," said ISU head coach Dan Muller. "Certainly there are things I could have done better. We fouled too much. We guarded well, but it offensively it was a bad night for us."

ISU shot 27.6% in the second half to finish at 33.3% for the game. Indiana State wasn't much better, shooting 34.6%, but Neese's 28 points carried the Sycamores (11-14, 4-9).

Reeves and Liam McChesney led the Redbirds with 13 points each, while Strong added 12. Reeves, Strong, Mark Freeman and Kendall Lewis went a combined 14 of 48 from the field. Strong was 4 of 7 outside the arc, but the rest of the team made 4 of 17.

"The ball was getting a little sticky (in the second half)," said Reeves. "We just weren't making shots."

Indiana State, which trailed 31-15 with four minutes left in the first half and 38-24 early in the second half, was playing its fourth game in eight days. Two of those games went double overtime.

The Sycamores seemed gassed early, but ISU failed to put the pedal down.

"When guys are lacking some confidence and missing shots it's hard to get a lot of flow," said Muller. "I thought we got solid looks in many ways … Tone (Reeves) did not have his normal confidence tonight. He has been awesome and won us plenty of games."

The Redbirds missed 11 of their first 15 shots in the second half, and Indiana State took advantage. Xavier Bledsoe's scoop shot tied the game with 9:14 left.

The Sycamores got two more ties, but couldn't take the lead. After Neese missed a 3, Strong connected from outside the arc to start an 8-0 run that gave the Redbirds a 57-49 lead with 3:57 left.

Indiana State followed with a 9-0 run, capped by Neese's short bank shot over Freeman, to take its first lead of the game at 58-57 with 1:47 left. Cam Henry blocked Reeves' shot in the lane with 35 seconds left then sank two free throws with 2.4 seconds left for the final margin.

Neese took advantage of his six-inch size advantage over Freeman and made some key post-up baskets. Muller elected to keep 6-5 Howard Fleming Jr., who played 13 minutes after missing Wednesday's game with a hip pointer, on the bench.

"Down the stretch I went with guys I thought were most locked in," said Muller. "That group had gotten us that eight-point lead. There are two ways to keep an eight-point lead, scoring and stopping them. I liked our offensive rhythm as much as anything."

ISU built early 11-3 lead. The Redbirds twice fouled a shooter on a 3-pointer and the Sycamores converted all six free throws to trail 13-11 midway through the first half.

The Redbirds rattled off an 18-4 run, capped by Lewis' 3-pointer, to grab a 31-15 lead with 4:13 left in the half. The Sycamores cut the deficit to 10 before Mark Freeman's reverse layup gave ISU a 36-24 halftime lead.

It was ISU's first double-digit lead on the road since almost a year earlier when the Redbirds led by 14 against Southern Illinois at Carbondale.

"I thought we showed a lot of fortitude and resilience," said Indiana State first-year head coach Josh Schertz. "It was a labor to score. We set the game of basketball back a while in the first half offensively.

"But after the first four minutes our defense tightened up and we really guarded. They hit some 3s early then we knuckled down."

ISU entertains MVC-leader Northern Iowa at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Redbird Arena.

Muller was asked if it would be difficult to bounce back against the Panthers.

"Not bouncing back from things in sports is just self pity. There's no excuse for that," he said. "We'll bounce back and be ready to compete Tuesday. We just have to play better. We can't play 26 good minutes.

"You're supposed to play 26 good minutes in November. By February you're supposed to have 32-35 good minutes. We probably put 26-27 good minutes, maybe less, tonight. We have to fix that."

