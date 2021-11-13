Watch now: Illinois Wesleyan holds off Wisconsin-Oshkosh for Sikma championship

BLOOMINGTON – What loomed as a stern early season test turned into an early season thriller for the Illinois Wesleyan basketball team Saturday at Shirk Center.

Fourth-ranked IWU led most of the second half and held off No. 17 Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 65-63, in the championship game of the inaugural Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational before a crowd of 2,165.

With both teams sharing the same nickname, it was a true clash of Titans.

“The second week of the season to play an opponent like Oshkosh, I’m really proud of our guys,” IWU coach Ron Rose said. “When we needed to lock in, I thought we executed. It wasn’t perfect. But it’s not going to be perfect when it’s that intense.”

Two Cory Noe free throws handed Wesleyan (3-0) a 65-61 lead with 52 seconds left. A Hunter Plamann basket in the lane brought Oshkosh within two.

After a Matt Leritz miss, Oshkosh got off a 3-point try from Eddie Muench that bounced off the front of the rim. Noe chased down the rebound and sprinted down court as time expired.

“It was a March-like game in November,” said Noe, who scored 13 points and joined Leritz on the all-tournament team. “They can do a lot of things we can do as well. We knew coming in it would be a tough matchup. I’m glad we got the chance to play them.”

IWU held a 44-36 margin after a driving bucket from Luke Yoder. But Oshkosh (3-1) rallied within 44-43 and led twice at 47-46 and 54-52.

“They were playing good defense and we were not really moving the ball like we were in the first half,” Noe said. “We started going to some of our sets, and that got us some easy buckets and got our offense going.”

Leritz topped the Titans with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

“Oshkosh is a fantastic team. We saw that from film and watching them play Saint John’s (Friday),” said Leritz. “They provided a big challenge for us. We played great team basketball offensive and defensively. Thankfully, we were able to come out on top.”

Plamann led Oshkosh with 24 points and Levi Borchert added 18.

Oshkosh held a 44-36 rebounding edge led by 13 from Borchert.

Wesleyan led 37-29 at the half with the help of 15 points from its bench. Ryan Sroka had seven of those.

IWU 87, Hope 74

On Friday, junior Cody Mitchell more than tripled his previous career high of eight with 27 points as IWU toppled Hope in a semifinal of the Sikma Hall of Fame Invitational.

"It was a great win for the Titans to get to the championship game," Rose said.

Mitchell was 12 of 17 from the field and 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

"It was a coming out party of sorts for Cody Mitchell," said Rose. "They were really focusing on trying to take Matt Leritz away. It's nice to have several players with the ability to step up and make plays."

Noe and Pete Lambesis also had hot shooting touches for IWU.

Noe netted 26 points while connecting on 9 of 13 shots, while Lambesis' 18 points featured 8 of 11 shooting.

Clayton Dykhouse led Hope (0-1) with 24 points. Tyler George chipped in 16.

"We do need to learn when we have a big lead to execute and put a team away," Rose said. "Hope battled all night long. We never really could get separation."

Mitchell scored 13 first-half points as the Titans carried a 41-27 advantage into halftime.

