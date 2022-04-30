Watch now: Illinois State's women's tennis team takes a worldly approach to NCAA Tournament

NORMAL — When Illinois State's women's tennis team hears its name called during Monday's NCAA Tournament Selection Show, people from all over the world will be listening to find out where the Redbirds are headed.

The Redbirds, who earned a 4-3 victory against Drake last weekend in the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament's dramatic championship match at Des Moines, Iowa, are truly a worldwide team.

ISU's eight-player roster hails from eight countries with no Americans on the squad.

"Tennis is such an international sport and this is such an amazing opportunity for them to get competitive tennis going and get an education," said ISU eighth-year head coach Maja Kovacek, a native of Croatia who starred collegiately at New Mexico.

"There's a lot of them looking across every (NCAA) level and every division. We always try to recruit the best players we can, and we're lucky everyone who has come here has represented the school extremely well wherever they come from."

ISU sophomore Tijana Zlatanovic of Austria, who was an all-MVC selection at No. 1 doubles with junior Tara Damnjanovic of Serbia, said being from different countries "makes it very interesting."

"A lot of different cultures come together. I feel it never gets boring. It's very fun to be together all the time," said Zlatanovic, who was MVC Player and Freshman of the Year in 2021 when ISU won the regular-season title.

Zlatanovic signed with the Redbirds without ever stepping foot on campus.

"I feel Maja came over to watch me play in Austria. I got to know her in person and felt we had a really good connection," she said. "I was able to talk to some of the girls before and everything seemed very welcoming. It just felt right to come here and sign with Illinois State."

Senior Maria Potsi, a native of Greece, came to ISU this season as a transfer from Northern Illinois. Junior Alexandra Abyasova of Russia also transferred in this season from Barton College in Kansas, while junior Penelope Abreu of the Dominican Republic was a transfer from St. Bonaventure in 2020.

"It couldn't have been better. All the coaches and all the girls were very welcoming," said Potsi, who was all-MVC at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles with Abreu. "I felt I was already here four years before I even got here."

ISU won its second straight MVC regular-season title last year (COVID wiped out the 2020 season). But Drake upset ISU, 4-3, in the MVC Tournament semifinals.

This season's MVC regular-season title was decided April 9 in Des Moines. Once again, the Bulldogs took a 4-3 win over ISU. But that loss supplied the Redbirds with plenty of motivation.

"We had some match points on some courts. We were very upset after we lost," said Potsi. "When we knew we were going to play them again at their courts. We were very ready and everyone brought everything they had."

In the MVC tourney championship match, things were squared at 3-all. It all came down to ISU's Elena Jankulovska and Drake's Kelsey Neville at No. 6 singles.

Neville took a 4-1 lead in a decisive third set. But Jankulovska, a sophomore from Macedonia, battled back and won the last three games to pull out a dramatic 5-7, 7-6, 7-5 victory to give ISU the tourney title and the league's automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

"There was just a different feeling I got from the team in the (MVC) tournament," said Kovacek. "Just a new hunger there and nothing was going to stop them this time."

Zlatanovic believes ISU's doubles teams, with the addition of Potsi and Abreu, are better this season than 2021.

"All the teams, from 1-3, work so well together," said Zlatanovic. "We always put ourselves in a really good position to get the doubles point most of the time. In singles, from every position, everyone wants it so bad and leaves everything on the court they have. That's what makes us successful this season."

The Redbirds, who posted a 17-6 dual-meet record, know they will face a top-16 ranked team in the NCAA Tournament's first round.

That's OK with Kovacek, who guided ISU to the 2019 NCAA Tournament after a 14-year absence. The Redbirds lost to No. 13 USC, 4-0, in the first round three years ago.

Damnjanovic and senior Laura Fitzgerald of Ireland are holdovers from the Redbirds' last NCAA Tournament squad.

"I want to see us compete really hard and go out there with confidence and desire to win points and not just go out there swinging completely with no pressure," said Kovacek. "We want to play Redbird tennis and not take a beating, but represent our school the best way possible."

