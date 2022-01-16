Watch now: Illinois State's Wilson emerging as force in Missouri Valley

NORMAL – Transferring from Moberly Area Community College to Illinois State for a COVID-19 disrupted 2020-21 basketball season, DeAnna Wilson struggled early.

Wilson, however, showed marked improvement late in the season to average 9.2 points and 6.3 rebounds.

In a somewhat more normal season, Wilson’s comfort as a Redbird is increasingly making ISU opponents quite uncomfortable.

Wilson’s 25 points and six rebounds led the way Saturday as the Redbirds handled Loyola 68-50 at Redbird Arena.

“With Dee, last year was so weird with COVID. It was hard on all of us, but for student-athletes it was an odd time. There was so much isolation and there wasn’t a ton of continuity,” ISU coach Kristen Gillespie said. “I think Dee is just feeling really comfortable. She knows her role and what we expect from her, and she’s just running with it.”

Already Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Week once this season, Wilson could easily add a second award with 43 points in wins over Valparaiso and Loyola.

“This is my most consistent year here,” Wilson said. “I haven’t had too many breaks. I’ve been in the gym as much as I can be in there.”

During ISU’s six-game winning streak, Wilson is averaging 19.4 points.

“Dee was outstanding,” Gillespie said of the Loyola game. “That’s a (Valley) Player of the Year performance she keeps having.”

Here are three other takeaways from ISU’s victory.

Lonely at the top

At 5-0 in league play, ISU is the lone Valley team without a conference loss.

“We’re excited to be 5-0. No one in that locker room has been in this position,” Gillespie said. “But it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t come to work Tuesday and get ready for Thursday.”

On Thursday, the Redbirds embark on a key road trip to Southern Illinois and then on to MVC preseason favorite Missouri State on Saturday. Both the Salukis and Bears are 3-1 in the MVC.

“We have a huge weekend ahead of us,” said Gillespie. “Southern Illinois is playing outstanding. Missouri State, they might be short-handed, but they’re still Missouri State.”

Bullish on Bullman

Sophomore Kate Bullman turned in easily her two best outings of the season this week. After 15 points, 13 rebounds and six blocks against Valparaiso, Bullman followed with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the win over Loyola.

“I don’t really know what clicks. She (Gillespie) always says something is going to click and you’re going to be good,” Bullman said. “And it happened. I don’t know what it was, but it happened.”

“I’m just glad you believed me,” Gillespie interjected.

Crompton controlled

ISU junior Mary Crompton was held without a 3-pointer for just the second time all season. Crompton missed her only try from beyond the arc as Loyola fiercely patrolled the perimeter.

“They have one of the best defensive (group of) guards in our league,” Gillespie said. “We knew it would be tough (for Crompton) on every catch.”

Crompton had drilled at least two 3-pointers in nine straight games.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

