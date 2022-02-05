Watch now: Illinois State's Sy Chatman determined to return 'a better player' after knee surgery

NORMAL — This was the comeback season Sy Chatman envisioned. He was an integral part of Illinois State's basketball team and enjoying his role.

"I felt I was having one of the best seasons I've had in a long time," he said. "We were getting some wins with the team and it was fun playing with them. Now I have to sit on the sidelines."

To have it end as suddenly as it did only makes the 6-foot-8, 230-pound junior forward more determined to return even better for the 2022-23 season.

Chatman suffered a torn ACL in his left knee while going for a rebound in the final minute at Evansville on Jan. 23. He said surgery will take place Wednesday. Chatman has been told the expected recovery time is four-to-six months.

After walking away and not finishing the two previous seasons — first at UMass and then at ISU — Chatman became the Redbirds' top interior threat. He averaged 13.5 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds to go with 1.1 blocks in 20 games while shooting 54.9% from the field and 71.9% at the line.

"I'm really going to focus on getting my body better than it was before I got hurt and also getting my jump shot better than it was before I got hurt," he said. "Hopefully, at the end of all this, I'll be a better player."

Chatman, a Minneapolis native, said he's never had a serious injury or a broken bone in his career that forced him to miss significant time.

Then he hustled down the court at Evansville as the Redbirds were trying to mount a comeback — and things changed in an instant.

"I jumped up for a rebound. Someone pushed me in the back when I was up in the air," he said. "This was the only leg that touched the ground, and I felt it popped."

Chatman is still able to lift weights and be on the court with his teammates during practices.

Giving help and advice to his replacements, Liam McChesney and Ryan Schmitt, is one of Chatman's new jobs.

"On our team we have units. The bigs are called the S.W.A.T. unit," he said. "I try to go around and be the S.W.A.T. general and keep everybody motivated and locked in."

Chatman showed early this season he would become one of ISU's top players.

After contributing nine points and 10 rebounds in an opening-night win against UNC Wilmington, Chatman exploded for 29 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks the next game during a double-overtime loss at Eastern Michigan.

Chatman posted four other 20-plus point games and two more double-doubles while blocking four shots in two more games.

The Redbirds have struggled without Chatman, losing four straight games before Saturday night's home game against Southern Illinois (see pantagraph.com for details).

"It's one of the toughest things I've been through," he said. "After playing the season and having it end so abruptly, then going to games and watching my teammates on the court and me just wanting to be out there and in the game with them ..."

Chatman's focus is now getting through the surgery and "attacking my recovery." He's been told by doctors if all goes well he should be cleared for non-contact workouts around July.

Athletic trainer John Munn and Chatman will be spending a lot of time together in the coming months. Chatman said Munn told him an ACL injury is a common thing compared to the 1980s when it was potentially career ending.

"Now, if you do the recovery and rehab and give it your all, you should be back close to full health," said Chatman.

