Watch now: Illinois State's 'speed package' motors to six sacks in overtime win against UNI

The Redbirds came in with only 10 sacks in their first eight games.

Sixty-plus minutes later, make that 16 sacks in nine games.

ISU came after Day from the start and recorded six sacks, including two each by linebackers Zeke Vandenburgh and Jeremiah Jordan. The Redbirds shut out UNI for three quarters and made a defensive stand in overtime to secure a 17-10 victory at Hancock Stadium.

"We haven't shown our speed package as much this season," said Vandenburgh, who had a team-high 14 tackles. "We got them in a lot of third-and-longs, and we have a lot of athletic guys who were playing with great effort and energy. It's a great recipe for success."

ISU head coach Brock Spack said the Redbirds "played on the edge a little more and turned it loose a little more" to harass Day while improving to 4-5 overall and 2-4 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

"I thought we executed our stunts upfront very well and executed our blitzes very well," said Spack. "Guys blitzing have to have great technique, key the football, get off on the ball. There's a lot of things you have to do to be a great pressure guy and blitzer. You don't just say 'let's blitz.'"

Pick 6 with a cast

The defense also scored ISU's only touchdown in regulation — and it came from a guy wearing a soft cast on his left hand.

Clayton Isbell, who suffered a ligament tear in his thumb a month ago against Missouri State, stepped in front of a Day pass and returned it 40 yards for his first career touchdown in the first quarter.

"Going into this game I knew I was going to have to try and grab possession with the left and carry it to the right and make it work," said Isbell.

After letting a 28-13 lead in the third quarter slip away the week before at Western Illinois in a 38-31 loss, how did ISU's defense turn it around?

"It started with all the defensive coaches pushing us to be the best players we can be going into this week and forgetting about last week," said Isbell.

Fake punt to perfection

ISU's longest offensive play before Jackson Waring's 27-yard touchdown pass to Austin Nagel in overtime came from an unlikely source.

Punter JT Bohlken took off on fourth-and-5 from ISU's 35-yard line in the second quarter and raced for a 21-yard gain.

Spack credited assistants Mike Banks and Kye Stewart, who are in charge of the punt team, for making the call.

"He (Bolkhen) can rugby punt and if he doesn't have the look he can punt it. But if he sees the look he likes, and we really trust him, Mike made a great suggestion and I said absolutely," said Spack. "We have an unbelievable trust in JT. He's a really good athlete. He did a really nice job of pulling that down. It was a great time to do it."

Bolkhen had a busy day. He punted 12 times for a 43.0-yard average with four punts downed inside the 20, including at the 1.

Spack said it was the first time in a couple weeks the Redbirds won the field position battle.

"We've been pinned quite a bit," he said. "JT was very, very good."

Waring gets start

The freshman Waring was given the starting quarterback nod over Bryce Jefferson. While Waring's stats weren't eye-popping — 9 of 22 for 87 yards — Spack said he'll remain the starter for the final two games at North Dakota on Saturday and home against Indiana State on Nov. 20.

"We know what we have in Bryce," said Spack. "We went to Jackson and want to give him a chance before the season ended so we can find out who our guy is right now or if we have to go get one."

Waring, who started a couple games earlier when Jefferson was hurt, only threw one pass on first down as the offense amassed 164 yards. The Redbirds played it conservative to limit turnovers and it worked.

"It wasn't the best offense we had, but we got the job done and did it to the best of our ability," said Waring.

