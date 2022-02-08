Watch now: Illinois State's Ryan Schmitt making progress as Redbirds entertain Valpo

Without Chatman, who was the Redbirds' top post scoring threat and leading rebounder, the 6-foot-11 Schmitt would be among those ISU head coach Dan Muller counted on even more going forward.

"We all knew once Sy went down everyone would be needed to pick up their level a little bit," said Schmitt. "Coach always tells me to be a great rebounder, great screener, finish around the rim. He says if I keep doing that it will be exactly what the teams needs. He doesn't want me to play differently, just continue to do that but at a higher level."

Schmitt, who helped Des Moines Area Community College capture the NJCAA Division II national championship last year, is coming off his best game this season. He scored a season-high 10 points with four rebounds against Southern Illinois last Saturday.

The 225-pound junior center will try to build on that effort when ISU seeks to snap a five-game losing streak against Valparaiso in a Missouri Valley Conference game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Redbird Arena.

Valparaiso (11-12, 4-7 MVC) has been a thorn in ISU's side the last four years. The Beacons have won eight straight against the Redbirds, including an 81-76 overtime victory on Jan. 2 at Valparaiso.

"We know how hard all these games have been, a number of extremely close games against them that we've been able to pull out," said Valpo head coach Matt Lottich. "So we expect another close game."

This is a must-game for the Redbirds (10-14, 3-8) to have any chance at working their way into the league's top six and avoid a play-in game at the MVC Tournament for the fourth straight year.

"We know we've had some tough games the past five. We can dwell on those or get past them and try to play our best basketball the next few games we have this year," said Schmitt. "All we want to do is stay together as a team and compete every night. We've had a couple hiccups here and there, but I think we're finding our way now."

ISU has faced teams that are playing with a smaller lineup since Chatman's injury. Liam McChesney has started the last four games in place of Chatman, who will have surgery for a torn ACL this week.

Schmitt has come off the bench and been used when opponents put in bigger guys such as Austin Phyfe of Northern Iowa or Darnell Brodie of Drake or Kyler Filewich of Southern Illinois.

But Schmitt played more even when SIU went smaller, logging a season-high 18 minutes after playing 15 minutes and contributing six points and three boards a week ago at Loyola.

"He's had a couple very good games. He's really playing with a lot of grit in the last week or so," said Muller of Schmitt. "He's just focused on playing with toughness and grit, physicality, rebounding, finishing. He's gotten extra work in with other guys in the last week or so, and I think it's paying off."

Schmitt had heard about how physical a league the Valley was before he got to ISU. He said it's lived up to that billing.

Just as important as Schmitt's development on the court is his work in the weight room under strength and conditioning coach Chris Carter.

Coming from Des Moines Area CC — where Schmitt said the weight room had "kind of an attic look" and was run by an assistant coach — to ISU has been an eye opener for Schmitt. Getting stronger will be Schmitt's main emphasis before the 2022-23 season.

"If you would ask Carter he would say I've made incredible jumps," said Schmitt, who has two years of eligibility after this season. "If I get that (strength and conditioning) up, I'll be a real solid player here."

Fleming's status

ISU hopes Howard Fleming Jr. will be in the lineup Wednesday. The sophomore guard suffered a hip pointer against SIU that limited him to 19 minutes. Muller said Fleming didn't practice Monday.

"Those things (hip pointers) can be touch and go," said Muller.

ISU and Valpo, which changed its nickname from the Crusaders to Beacons this season, are different than when they played 38 days ago.

The Beacons have lost senior guard Trevor Anderson for the season with a back injury. Anderson scored 14 points against the Redbirds and was instrumental in the win as ISU couldn't stop his penetration to the rim.

Valpo senior forward Thomas Kiether, who sat out against ISU with COVID-19, has missed the last three games with his own back injury. The 6-8, 235-pound Kithier averages 9.8 points and a team-high 6.9 rebounds.

"If that pain subsides he'll play. If not, he won't," said Lottich. "I will say there has been some progress."

ISU's Mark Freeman also didn't play in the first game against Valpo because of a sprained ankle.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

