Watch now: Illinois State's Redmond, Wilson named first team all-MVC

The decision of Illinois State’s JuJu Redmond to return for a fifth year of college basketball has resulted in another berth on the all-Missouri Valley Conference first team.

Redmond is joined by junior teammate DeAnna Wilson and Normal Community High School graduate Abby Feit of Evansville on the 11-player first unit announced Wednesday.

A junior college transfer, Redmond was an honorable mention pick in 2020 and a first team selection in 2021.

“I take pride in every time I step on the court and play as hard as I can,” Redmond said.

Redmond was the MVC scoring champion at 17.1 points and also topped the league in free throw percentage at .835. She was third in minutes played, seventh in field goal percentage and ninth in assists.

Wilson was an All-Newcomer team pick last season. She ranks sixth in Valley scoring at 13.5 and fourth in rebounding at 7.6. She also was ninth in field goal percentage.

Redmond has seen Wilson improve in “her ability to finish strong and get to the basket and make contested shots. She’s been working hard, too. She goes toe-to-toe with every big in our conference.”

Fourth-seeded ISU opens play in the MVC Tournament against No. 5 Loyola on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

Feit moved up to the first team after receiving honorable mention in 2021. She was the league’s Freshman of the Year in 2020.

The 6-foot-1 Feit is fifth in MVC scoring at 14.8 and second in rebounding at 8.9. Feit led the Purple Aces in minutes, field goal percentage, 3-pointers, rebounds and blocks.

Other first team members were Abby Brockmeyer and Makenzie Silvey of Southern Illinois, Missouri State’s Brice Calip and Abi Jackson, Drake’s Grace Berg and Megan Meyer, Northern Iowa’s Karli Rucker and Valparaiso’s Shay Frederick.

Conference specialty awards for Player, Newcomer, Freshman, Defensive Player, Most Improved Player and Sixth Player of the Year will be announced along with the league’s Coach of the Year, between MVC Tournament play-in games on Thursday.

Crompton top Scholar-Athlete

ISU redshirt junior Mary Crompton has been named the MVC’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Crompton is averaging 9.8 points for the Redbirds. She is second in the conference with 67 3-pointers. Crompton ranks third in ISU history with 207 career 3-pointers.

The 5-8 guard maintains a perfect 4.0 grade point average while pursuing a master’s degree in biology.

Crompton earned her undergraduate degree in physiology, neuroscience and behavior in three years. She was among 14 students campus wide to be named a Robert G. Bone Scholar.

Feit was part of the scholar-athlete second team. She holds a 3.61 GPA in clinical laboratory science.

ISU senior Kayel Newland received scholar-athlete honorable mention. Newland sports a 3.88 GPA in a double major of psychology and physiology, neuroscience and behavior.

Tournament begins

The MVC Tournament, also known as “Hoops in the Heartland,” begins Thursday as No. 8 seed Indiana State plays No. 9 Evansville at 4 p.m. and No. 7 Drake faces No. 10 Bradley at 7 p.m.

Southern Illinois is the top seed with Cindy Stein coaching her final season before retirement. The Salukis were forecast for eighth in the Valley’s preseason poll, but seniors Abby Brockmeyer and Makenzie Silvey have lifted Southern to the top.

“We’re going into Moline hungry. We’re not going in emotional,” Stein said. “Our defense has definitely helped us out quite a bit this year. Defending is very important to us.”

The Salukis thought they had squandered an opportunity for an outright MVC championship with an upset loss to Valparaiso last Saturday. But Loyola’s defeat of Missouri State handed Southern the crown.

“We played very emotional, which we don’t typically do because we wanted the game so bad,” said Stein. “We didn’t want to share the title. Going into the locker room, they thought they blew it. They’re all crying.

"I told them the only good thing was Missouri State lost, and they had an emotional breakdown. They didn’t know how to feel.”

Missouri State knew exactly how to feel after the loss to Loyola kept them from a share of the championship.

“Credit Loyola for how they played and how bad they wanted the game. But we were and still are pretty devastated,” Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said.

“We had a championship right at our fingertips. We have to understand what happened in that game, how we have to get better and how we have to do it for three games in a row in order to win a championship.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.