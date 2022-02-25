Watch now: Illinois State's longtime voice, Dick Luedke, ready to call it a career this time

The Redbirds' longtime radio play-by-play voice was already on to preparing for the next game two days later against Loyola. For those who know Luedke as the first guy to arrive at the basketball arena in the winter or football stadium in the fall, that comes as no surprise.

"I like to get done as soon as possible, especially all the statistical stuff I put on there (his laptop)," said Luedke.

And now that is coming to an end.

This time, it's for good. He's got some special hockey players to watch (more on that later).

Luedke thought the 2021-22 season might be his last, but waited until earlier this month to announce his retirement publicly. He will be honored during Saturday's 3 p.m. regular-season finale between Illinois State and Indiana State at Redbird Arena.

"I've felt it other years, but by the end of the year I would start thinking I enjoy this too much and I don't want to stop now," said the 72-year-old Luedke. "I thought the same thing might happen this time, but it didn't. About halfway through the basketball season I was quite sure I was going to do it (retire)."

Luedke began his ISU duties in 1981 when he joined WJBC radio station in Bloomington. He walked away from behind the microphone in 1998 to become a spokesman for State Farm.

While still working for State Farm, Luedke returned to calling ISU basketball games in 2003 and then football again in 2007. His life got a little less hectic in 2015 when he retired from State Farm.

Luedke's is the only voice many ISU fans can remember describing Redbird games on the court or field. He's described close to 1,100 basketball and 350 football games for the Redbirds.

His favorite memory was ISU playing North Dakota State in the FCS championship game in January 2015 in Frisco, Texas. In true Luedke style, he also called the Redbirds' basketball game the next day at Missouri State, hitching a ride with ISU supporters Bill and Lynn Gaddis.

"He's a true professional. He worked his craft as well as anybody," said former ISU athletic director Larry Lyons. "His preparation and honesty when he was calling the game ... he could root for the home team, like you want your radio guy to be, but he was always honest in his call of the game. That's where his legacy is going to be."

Luedke's basketball radio partner the last 19 years, Mike Matthews, can attest to that.

"Dick is always prepared, concise and loves to spell out players' names for each and every broadcast. Dick has been a great voice for Illinois State athletics," said Matthews.

Luedke, a Minneapolis native, came to WJBC on the recommendation of Don Fischer, the long-time voice of Indiana athletics who was Luedke's boss at an Indianapolis radio station in the 1970s.

ISU's basketball coach, Bob Donewald, had been an Indiana assistant for Bob Knight and asked Fischer if he had any recommendations.

After leaving Indianapolis, Luedke spent two seasons calling Iowa basketball games for a Moline radio station, which was one of six doing Hawkeyes games at the time. Luedke even did the Final Four when Iowa advanced in 1980.

The decision to come to Bloomington-Normal was a no-brainer for Luedke.

"I could be the sole voice of a Division I school. The Quad Cities station I was at was not great ratings-wise, and I had heard so many great things about WJBC," said Luedke.

Luedke did more than ISU games. He also covered Illinois Wesleyan as well as high school football and basketball. Often, he would cover an ISU game early on a Saturday before doing an IWU game in the evening. Luedke even served as IWU's tennis coach for a couple years.

There also were some television duties as part of the Illinois High School Association state basketball tournaments crew. In fact, Luedke handled the Class A third-place game in 1995 on TV before switching over to radio to call University High's championship game win.

However, Luedke always felt "uncomfortable" doing games on television.

"To do television properly, you have to know what not to say," he said. "You don't paint the whole picture because it's kind of insulting to the viewer who can see a lot of what is happening. What don't you say? I never really figured that out."

When Luedke accepted the position at State Farm, he figured his announcing duties were in the rearview mirror.

"I was excited to work for State Farm. It was a new challenge for me," he said. "Part of what was going through my mind was am I capable of doing something else than what I've been doing my whole life? I wanted to find out. It was rewarding."

Mark Johnson took over for Luedke and lasted four years before heading for Syracuse. John Fitzgerald was next, but left after one season. RC McBride, at the time WJBC's program director, asked Luedke if he was interested in returning.

Luedke conferred with his bosses at State Farm. He said he couldn't do football because it conflicted with his role of helping out during hurricane season in the fall, but basketball was fine. Greg Halbleib handled football duties for four years before Luedke was able to fit it in around his State Farm job.

"It was challenging. I had to use my vacation time to go to games," said Luedke. "The people I worked for at State Farm were very gracious about it to make sure I did not miss a game."

Lyons wasn't surprised Luedke picked up right where he left off.

"He found out how much he missed it. When he came back he was 100% committed to taking another long run like he did (earlier)," said Lyons. "Fans were glad to get him back. We had some good people who stepped in and filled his shoes those few years he was gone. But most people are going to think back and remember that voice and how he called games."

For the most part, Luedke said he has managed a good relationship with the ISU coaches. That can be tricky when asking a tough question in the postgame show immediately following a crushing loss.

Tom Hodgson (basketball) and Kurt Swearingen (football) were the first analysts Luedke worked with at ISU. They were followed by then ISU sports information director Kenny Mossman and lastly Ted Schmitz for football along with Bob Morris and Matthews in basketball.

"All the guys I've worked with have been so wonderful. When you work together like that, you get to know those people," said Luedke. "They've all been so supportive and wonderful, all in different ways. You contrast Ted's style with Mike's and they're almost opposite, but I've enjoyed working with both of them."

The feeling is mutual.

"Dick is a professional in all aspects of broadcasting and has been a friend and mentor to me as a basketball analyst," said Matthews.

Danny Dunbar, who is general manager for Redbird Sports Properties-Learfield, said there already has been plenty of interest in succeeding Luedke. Dunbar said they are deciding what they want the position to be and expect to have a replacement named by summer.

"A lot of guys and girls can call games, but the passion for what Dick has done for 40 years, those are shoes we can't replace or fill," said Dunbar. "We're going to do our best to find the right fit. We're going to try to do right by Dick on his way out."

Luedke, who is an avid runner, said he won't be a stranger at Redbird games. He wasn't during his previous five years away and even worked on the stats crew at basketball games.

Even now when watching games, Luedke said he's calling the action in his brain. It's difficult to turn that switch off. He'll have to brush up on the hockey broadcasts he did while at the University of Minnesota as he and his wife, BJ, plan to watch his grandson and granddaughter, teenagers Ryder and Claudia Nord, play plenty of hockey in Evanston in the fall.

There also will be trips to Colorado to visit with his two younger grandchildren.

"I think it will be OK. I'm really looking forward to spending more time with my (two) daughters and grandchildren and just having more free time in the fall and winter," he said.

Senior Day

ISU players Josiah Strong and Abdou Ndiaye, who will both graduate in May, will be honored in a pregame ceremony on Senior Day.

Strong, a 6-4 senior guard, is completing his second year with the Redbirds. He has one year of eligibility remaining. The 6-9 Ndiaye, a redshirt junior, is in his fourth year with the ISU program and has two years of eligibility left. The NCAA gave players an extra year of eligibility last season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

