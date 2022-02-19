Watch now: Illinois State's long week continues as Bradley cleans up at free throw line

PEORIA — With the drama and emotions of the last week subsiding to an extent, Illinois State's basketball team got in position to win its fourth straight game against rival Bradley. That would have taken away a lot of hurt and confusion.

Then a free throw parade broke out Saturday at Carver Arena. Bradley made ISU pay the price for watching, too.

The Braves got to the line early and often in the second half. Bradley sank 21 of 27 free throws after the intermission to down the Redbirds, 72-64, in a Missouri Valley Conference game before a crowd of 6,902.

"They were way more aggressive trying to drive through contact and get downhill to the basket and getting to the glass," said ISU interim head coach Brian Jones. "We were fouling them on second shots because we were not winning 50-50 battles. They were getting downhill, especially (Terry) Roberts in the second half, where in the first half he wasn't."

Overall, the Braves made 26 of 34 free throws and held a 35-28 rebounding advantage in sending ISU to its eighth loss in the last nine games.

Antonio Reeves paced the Redbirds (11-17, 4-11), who led 26-15 with 5:21 left in the first half, with 20 points. Josiah Strong contributed 12 points and Mark Freeman had 10. It was ISU's second game under Jones, who replaced the fired Dan Muller earlier this week.

"We didn't really execute enough plays to get where we wanted," said Reeves. "They had good defense on us throughout the second half. We weren't knocking down as many shots as we could."

Malevy Leons sank 12 of 12 free throws and scored 21 points to go with nine rebounds for Bradley (16-12, 10-6). The 6-foot-9 junior college transfer had only four points in a 74-65 loss at ISU on Jan. 16.

Roberts added 18 points and center Rienk Mast had 17. The Braves used their 11 offensive boards to outscore ISU in second-chance points, 14-5.

Bradley, which trailed 32-31 at the intermission, was already in the bonus with 15:32 left in the second half and in the double bonus a minute later as ISU's fouls quickly piled up.

"We've just got to play smart, for real," said Freeman. "This season we have not had great calls all year. You have to be smarter and know when to be aggressive and when not to be."

Leons made two free throws to give Bradley its first lead since early in the first half at 41-39. After Freeman split a pair of free throws to gain a 45-all tie, Bradley went on a 9-2 run to take a 54-47 lead with 9:06 left.

ISU couldn't get within five the rest of the way.

"We talked about a few sets hurting us in the first half, tweaks offensively we had to do to take care of the ball better," said Bradley head coach Brian Wardle of his halftime message. "The big thing with our team is our length and size. It starts to wear people down. We've done that a lot this year where we feel if we can stay mentally strong and together, we can keep our aggressiveness up on defense and keep the rebounding up."

It didn't help ISU that 6-10 Liam McChesney was limited to only 13 minutes because of foul trouble. He finished with two points and one rebound.

"He's a rim protector for us, can score on the other end and he's a tough match up because he is skilled, can shoot 3s, can take you off the dribble and can post," said Jones. "That bothered us. Him being in foul trouble shortened our rotations and different rotations we liked bigger with Kendall (Lewis) at the 3 and him at the 4. During spurts of the game that was our best lineup offensively and defensively."

Both teams made 21 of 49 field goal attempts. ISU shot the 3-pointer well, sinking 8 of 16 with Strong breaking out of a slump by going 4 of 5. Bradley was just 4 of 19 from distance, but made up for it at the line. It wasn't just Leons, either, as Ville Tahvanainen went 6 of 6 while Roberts was 6 of 8.

ISU struggled to get in a flow offensively after the intermission, shooting 37.5% from the field and 3 of 9 outside the arc.

"We got a little stagnant on offense, a couple people standing still," said Freeman. "I would say it was fatigue. We got in foul trouble and the depth on the bench got a little shorter. With Liam being out it hurt us without his length."

ISU took the lead to stay in the first half on Freeman's 3-pointer with 13:41 left for an 8-6 lead. The Redbirds sank 5 of 7 from outside the arc and led 26-15 on Reeves' 3-pointer.

But the Braves ended the first half on an 8-0 run to get within a point at the break.

"The big thing for me was we came out and competed. We really played hard and for one another," said Jones. "In the first half we were really good outside of the end of the half, and in the second half we struggled to guard without fouling. For me, individually, I'm more concerned with are we competing and playing at a high level and having fun in the game? It was a very physical game."

Monday shouldn't be any different as ISU entertains MVC-leader Loyola in a 7 p.m. makeup game at Redbird Arena that was postponed on Jan. 5 because of a COVID-19 outbreak in ISU's program.

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

