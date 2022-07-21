Watch now: Illinois State's Liam McChesney proud to represent native Canada in tournament before rejoining Redbirds

NORMAL — The opportunity to wear a Canadian jersey in an international basketball event on his country's home soil was something Liam McChesney will never forget.

"It was a special and surreal experience," said Illinois State's 6-foot-10 redshirt junior forward.

McChesney, who is a native of Prince Rupert, British Columbia, made Canada's under-23 squad for the GLOBL JAM Fives Tournament which was held July 5-10 at Toronto. Canada went 2-1 in pool play before losing to Team USA, which was represented by 2021 NCAA champion Baylor, in the semifinals.

Although McChesney saw limited action, he believes it will greatly benefit him moving forward with the Redbirds.

"It was a good experience. Tryout was a good experience. We got to practice on the Toronto Raptors practice court," he said. "I went there a week before to train for a little bit, and I got the opportunity to play against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from Oklahoma City (Thunder), his cousin Nickeil Alexander-Walker (of the Utah Jazz) and some other NBA guys. That was a real good experience for me. I felt I held my own in that. I went back and forth with Shai a couple times."

There were 24 players trying out for 12 spots on the team. McChesney said "it was super competitive" with players going at it two or three times a day.

The first cut came to 16. McChesney survived that and also the last cut to 12 players and two alternates.

"I was happy. It was a feeling I can't describe playing for your country," he said. "Not a lot of guys get to do that. Pretty special."

Canada's squad was led by guards Marcus Carr of Texas and Ryan Nembhard of Creighton along with forward Emmanuel Miller of TCU.

"There's a lot of guys in Canada who can hoop," said McChesney. "That 12-man roster was really good, but in the end we couldn't hold it together."

McChesney didn't play in the first game, a win over Brazil. He got onto the court in a victory against Team USA the next game and wasn't intimidated.

"To be honest, I felt when I got in I could play right away," said McChesney. "There was no getting used to it. I went in there and rebounded, played defense, moved the ball and did everything I needed to do. That was the most I played throughout the whole tournament."

McChesney played a little in a loss to Italy. In a rematch against Team USA, McChesney didn't play as the Americans got their revenge before going on to win the title.

The Brazil and Italy teams were made up of professionals from tier-1 leagues in those countries.

"It's cool to see different kinds of basketball being played because you learn a lot from the whole thing, even if you're watching it," said McChesney.

ISU head coach Ryan Pedon was glad McChesney had the opportunity to play for his country even if it meant missing the first half of the Redbirds' summer workouts.

"For young people in this world we're living in they need a variety of basketball experiences that can be very beneficial as long as they're organized, and that obviously was," said Pedon. "The competition he was going against daily was high level. I know a lot of the guys on that (Canada) roster and a good handful of them that will be playing in the NBA very soon.

"He was able to play with high-level competition. When you play with high-level competition you can get exposed in some ways, too. It's good for any player because it allows them to grow. Hopefully he comes back with a new sense of confidence knowing that he made the team, contributed and saw what's required of him and what's required to be great."

McChesney transferred to ISU a year ago from Utah State. He started eight games and saw action in 32 last season, contributing 4.5 points and 3.1 rebounds while being second on the team with 30 blocks.

In ISU's last game, a Missouri Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal loss to Northern Iowa, McChesney suffered an inguinal hernia in his stomach with four minutes left. He stayed in the game and even made two 3-pointers.

The injury required surgery a couple weeks later that kept McChesney out of spring workouts with a new coaching staff. McChesney said his weight dropped to 180 pounds after surgery, but he's up to 195 now and hopes to be near 205 when the season opens in November.

Pedon didn't get to see McChesney on the court for the first time until he returned from Toronto last week.

Besides the obvious of adding weight and strength, Pedon believes McChesney needs to "continue to evolve his game. He has great versatility. Can we add to that and continue to get him more and more consistent as a shooter, rebounder and a guy we can count on every night? I know he can."

McChesney said one of his biggest takeaways from being on the Canada roster was seeing how the older players stayed composed throughout the whole game.

"Basketball is such a mental game. You have to control the highs and control the lows," he said. "Learning from guys like Emmanuel Miller, that guy is a hooper, but can really keep himself composed throughout the whole game. That's something I know I needed to get better at, and I think I did."

McChesney is now getting to know six new ISU teammates who came via the transfer portal.

"Every single guy here can feel the gel going on in the locker room. Everyone is joking around, and that's a good sign," he said. "With teams that are going to play together you have to be close in the locker room. Even on the floor we're having fun. There's so much energy in practice. Everyone is excited to get better and everyone is pushing each other to get better and better."

Versatility is a big thing for Pedon. McChesney can fill that role as he can be plugged in at a couple spots upfront along with the wing when necessary.

McChesney showed flashes of his potential from outside the arc last season, but needs to improve on his 30.6% accuracy.

"I feel part of my game is continuing to get stronger and push my conditioning to play 100% the whole game and rebound as hard as I can every single possession," he said. "I feel my defense has gotten much better, but I want to keep getting better and better on defense. I feel Coach is really good at that and knows what he's talking about. As long as I listen to him, I should keep getting better and better."

ISU has two weeks of summer workouts left before taking a couple weeks off. School begins Aug. 22 with workouts resuming shortly thereafter before practice officially begins.

"I think we've had a good productive summer in terms of learning and understanding what's important and what we value moving forward," said Pedon. "I think the kids are really buying in at a high level."