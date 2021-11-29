Watch now: Illinois State's Isbell, McCloyn make all-MVFC second team

NORMAL — Illinois State senior fullback Tim McCloyn and sophomore defensive back Clayton Isbell have been selected to the second team of the Missouri Valley Football Conference all-stars, it was announced Monday.

Isbell registered 62 tackles and three interceptions this past season. McCloyn was ISU's primary blocking back.

Redbirds receiving honorable mention were junior linebacker Zeke Vandenburgh, senior punter JT Bohlken, senior offensive lineman Trey Georgie and freshman tailback Cole Mueller.

Vandenburgh totaled 73 tackles, while Bohlken set a school record and was 10th nationally among FCS punters with a 44.1 average.

Mueller rushed for 977 yards, and also was second in MVFC Freshman of the Year voting to Youngstown State quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw.

Missouri State quarterback Jason Shelley received Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year honors.

Lineman Jared Brinkman of Northern Iowa was selected Defensive Player of the Year, while North Dakota State's Matt Entz was voted Coach of the Year.

